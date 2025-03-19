Trendyol, one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms, and Alshaya Group, one of the leading international retail franchise operators, have announced that Alshaya Group’s American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, and H&M brands are joining its GCC marketplace. Shoppers in Saudi Arabia and UAE can now access these brands directly on Trendyol with more brands and additional markets set to follow in the near future.

This development builds on the partnership between Trendyol and Alshaya in Türkiye, where Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret have been available for several years. Last November, the collaboration extended to Saudi Arabia with the launch of American Eagle, Bath & Body Works, and H&M on Trendyol. In the UAE, H&M and American Eagle launched in March, with Bath & Body Works set to launch soon.

Mohamad ElAnsari, CEO, Trendyol Gulf commented, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Alshaya and onboard a selection of Alshaya’s best-loved brands, which will undoubtedly add to the appealing product mix we offer to Gulf shoppers. This partnership further validates our value proposition of commerce enablement to both local and regional retailers and global brands.”

Rob Silsbury, Vice President, Marketing & Online at Alshaya Group said, “We are really pleased to continue to be working with Trendyol to bring our customers across the region even more ways to experience our brands. Our customers are at the heart of our strategy, and a vital part of this is growing the choices we bring to them - we know that many of them use Trendyol as well as visiting our stores, and we look forward to growing the number of our brands that they can see on the platform.”

Since its launch in the GCC a year ago, Trendyol has become one of the region’s most downloaded shopping apps, attracting over four million customers and featuring 80,000 sellers in the Gulf. The platform currently processes more than one million orders per month during peak periods, with 80% of these orders originating from Saudi Arabia.

The extended agreement with Alshaya Group will see the latest trends from the brands’ latest collections be made available on Trendyol.

About Trendyol

Founded in Istanbul in 2010, Trendyol is one of the world’s leading e-commerce platforms with a multi-category offering that includes its own private label brand, Trendyol Collection. It connects more than 250,000 Turkish sellers and well-known global brands with over 40 million customers on dedicated local language apps in Türkiye, Germany, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Greece, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. It also serves international audiences via trendyol.com/en and in 100 countries around the world through wholesale partner platforms.

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.