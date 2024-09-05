Kuwait: Leading international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group has today announced a strategic partnership with international fashion retailer Primark to explore opportunities to bring its stores to the Middle East.

John Hadden, CEO, Alshaya Group said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Primark to discuss potential opportunities to bring their stores to the region. For many years, shoppers across the region have asked for Primark and we are looking forward to the start of a successful partnership to help bring their exceptional in-store experience to the GCC.”

Primark, originally founded in Dublin, Ireland, 55 years ago, now operates over 450 stores across 17 markets, offering customers great value essentials and high-quality fashion ranges at affordable and accessible prices for everyone. This includes its extensive selection of licensed partnerships, brand collaborations and in-store experiences.

-Ends-

About Alshaya Group

Alshaya Group is a dynamic family-owned business, first established in Kuwait in 1890. With a consistent record of growth and innovation, Alshaya Group is one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators, offering an unparalleled choice of over 70 well-loved, international brands to customers.

Alshaya Group’s portfolio extends across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye and Europe, with over 4,000 stores, cafes, restaurants, and leisure destinations, major logistics and food production operations, as well as over 125 online and digital businesses including one of the region’s biggest retail loyalty programmes, Aura.

Operating in multiple sectors including Fashion, Food, Health & Beauty, Pharmacy, Home Furnishings and Hospitality & Entertainment, over 50,000 Alshaya colleagues are united by a commitment to authentically deliver great customer service and brand experiences.

From flagship stores and restaurants in prestige malls, through to local coffee shops, drive-thrus and online, Alshaya Group brings customers the experiences they want with the brands they love, in the ways they choose - including Starbucks, American Eagle, Footlocker, Victoria’s Secret, H&M, Bath & Body Works, Charlotte Tilbury, Raising Cane’s, Shake Shack, and Chipotle.

Learn more about Alshaya Group at www.alshaya.com.