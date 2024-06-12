Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Alpheya, a leading wealth management technology platform for financial institutions, and Halo Investing, a leading provider in Structured Products technology and services, have signed a partnership agreement to broaden access to structured products for top banks, wealth managers, and family offices in the region.

Structured products, which enable customized risk-reward and principal protection strategies for investors, have seen a surge in demand in recent years with the total structured product market accounting for over $7T in invested assets. However, Middle East investors have a far lower allocation to structured products in comparison to North American, European, and Asian markets, marking a sizeable opportunity for growth. Sadiq Hussain, Senior Executive Officer at Halo Investing, commented: “We are truly excited to work alongside Alpheya, an outstanding WealthTech platform with a strong commitment to innovation and sheer client success. By deeply integrating with our cutting-edge technology, Alpheya is poised to reshape the landscape of structured notes in the region and beyond.”

With plans to go live in early 2025 and with an initial focus on the GCC, this partnership aims to give millions of Middle East investors access to a curated set of structured products along with education and training for advisors and investors.

Deepak Khanna, Chief Product Officer at Alpheya: “We are excited to partner with Halo, a pioneer in the structured product space. Through this partnership, our clients will benefit from a seamless and intuitive digital experience that simplifies their access and management of structured products. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to providing Middle East investors with unparalleled access to global and local markets across all asset classes.”

The partnership's deep technical integration will enable clients to seamlessly manage and optimize their investment portfolios, improving client experience, and reducing operational overhead. This pre-integration also significantly simplifies the onboarding process for new clients, providing easier access to a comprehensive set of financial products.

“Our mission at Halo is to protect the world’s investments.” said Matt Radgowski, CEO of Halo Investing, “Our partnership with Alpheya eliminates barriers to participation in structured notes in the GCC, enabling broader access to solutions once leveraged only by institutions and high-net-worth investors.”

About Alpheya

Founded in 2023, Alpheya is an Abu Dhabi-based WealthTech firm offering cloud-native, AI-powered wealth and trading solutions to MENA Banks, Independent Wealth Managers, Family Offices, and other investment firms. Alpheya powers financial institutions' full tech stack, enabling them to deliver unparalleled financial products, services, and advice to their millions of clients.

For more information, please visit: www.alpheya.com

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing, Inc. is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies.

Halo Investing MEA Ltd in Abu Dhabi is regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

For more information, please visit: www.haloinvesting.ae

