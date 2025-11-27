NMDC Group’s sustained growth is propelled by a visionary strategy and a proven record of transformative achievements

Following the acquisition, Alpha Dhabi Holding’s ownership rises to 76.68% of NMDC Group’s issued share capital, reinforcing its influence in shaping the future of the UAE’s industrial landscape

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (“Alpha Dhabi” or “the Group”), one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: AlphaDhabi), has further strengthened its commitment to Abu Dhabi’s industrial and diversity agenda by acquiring 82,500,000 shares in NMDC Group from AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), a global enabler of trade, transport, logistics and industry. This transaction, valued at AED 1.6 billion and representing 9.77% of NMDC Group’s issued share capital, elevates Alpha Dhabi’s strategic stake to 76.68%, reinforcing its role as a key driver of the nation’s economic diversification and industrial self-sufficiency.

This acquisition is not only a testament to Alpha Dhabi’s confidence in the industrial sector but also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy—one that celebrates diversity, empowers local talent, and fosters inclusive growth across all segments of society. Building on this foundation of trust, Alpha Dhabi’s endorsement of NMDC Group’s forward-looking strategy and ambitious expansion into new markets and sectors reflects a shared commitment to shaping the UAE’s industrial future. Together, both organizations are strategically positioned to cultivate a dynamic, diverse workforce and to champion the active participation of women, youth, and underrepresented groups—driving transformative change and advancing the nation’s vision for an inclusive and globally competitive industrial landscape.

Eng. Hamad Al Ameri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said: “This milestone acquisition underscores our commitment to investing in high-impact industrial verticals that support Abu Dhabi’s diversity and inclusion agenda. Our strategy is rooted in identifying scalable opportunities that align with national priorities and global trends, ensuring that industrial growth is matched by environmental responsibility and the empowerment of all segments of our society.”

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said: “This agreement with Alpha Dhabi is a result of the Group’s durable commitment to intelligently managing its assets and value creation strategies, with the proceeds strengthening the Group’s financial position and capital structure. Under the wise guidance of our leadership in the UAE, AD Ports Group is focused on efficiently managing its asset portfolio, and deploying its financial strengths, to increase shareholder value, enhance the services delivered to our customers, and fulfil our primary mission of enabling trade. In the future, we will continue to actively manage our asset base to unlock and maximise value.”

NMDC Group recorded a strong financial result for the first nine months of 2025, with revenues climbing 11% Y-o-Y to AED 20.5 billion and net profit rising 26% Y-o-Y to AED 2.8 billion; fuelled by consistent project executions across key markets and margins expansion, with net profit margin reaching 13.5% in the same period. NMDC Group maintained its AA ESG rating on MSCI, receiving it for the second consecutive year

The NMDC Group continues to build its backlog, which reached AED 62.3 billion as of September 2025, driven by a strategic emphasis on geographic expansion. Total awarded projects reached AED 17.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025, with international markets contributing 38% of total awards. NMDC Group marked its first entry into the Philippines in 3Q 2025 with an AED 2.2 billion project in Manila Bay and won a AED 382 million project to build a new marina in Salalah, Oman. Additionally, NMDC Energy was awarded a AED 4.2 billion EPC contract in Taiwan for a subsea gas pipeline project.

More recently, it has built on its partnership with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, to establish a specific framework covering thirteen (13) key areas associated with to the protection of the marine environment from pollution, climate change, and to safeguard marine life and natural resources.

Looking ahead, Alpha Dhabi Holding and NMDC Group remain focused on driving sustainable revenue growth, reinforcing their leadership in local and international markets, and championing Abu Dhabi’s vision for a diverse, inclusive, and prosperous future.