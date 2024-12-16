Dubai – UAE: Alpen Capital is pleased to announce that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), world’s leading proponent of responsible investment.

Supported by the United Nations, the PRI works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions.

“We are delighted to welcome Alpen Capital as a PRI signatory,” commented David Atkin, CEO of the PRI. “Financial advisory firms influence the investment practices of trillions of dollars worldwide, and as such their collaboration is key in achieving progress towards a sustainable global financial system. We look forward to working with Alpen Capital in the future.”

As a PRI signatory, Alpen Capital has gained access to a global network of forward-thinking investors committed to driving positive change.

"We are glad to join the United Nations-supported PRI as a signatory, reaffirming our commitment to the principles it upholds. Alpen Capital works closely with a wide network of Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Impact Investment Funds (IIFs) that invest in sustainable businesses to create socio-economic impact in emerging markets. We look forward to engaging with like-minded organizations and individuals who have a shared vision of responsible investment.”, said Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO of Alpen Capital.

The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 5,300 signatories, managing over US$121 trillion. For more information visit www.unpri.org.

About Alpen Capital:

Alpen Capital (ME) Limited offers a comprehensive range of financial advisory services to institutional and corporate clients. It works with some of the leading business groups and financial institutions in the GCC, South Asia, Levant, and Africa, providing them with unique investment banking solutions based on their requirements. Established in 2005 at the Dubai International Financial Centre, it also has offices in Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, and Mumbai.