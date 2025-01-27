Riyadh, KSA: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced a strategic partnership with Jisr, the largest platform for digitising human resources operations in Saudi Arabia. As part of the collaboration, Jisr will integrate the Almosafer Business travel management portal on its platform to enable clients and partners to book their business travel, with flights, hotels, and other services available through Almosafer’s proprietary channel.

The strategic integration underscores Almosafer’s commitment to supporting local startups and expanding their digital offerings across a wider platform. By joining forces with Jisr as a leading HR software platform in the Kingdom, Almosafer reinforces its position as a trusted partner for Saudi companies seeking seamless digital-first travel and booking services.

Khalid Alyahia, VP of Almosafer, said: “At Almosafer, collaborations and partnerships are key to driving our strategic agenda to reinforce our leadership in the digital travel sphere. By aligning Almosafer Business with Jisr, a company focussed on leading the digital transformation of HR across Saudi Arabia, we are reaffirming our commitment to be at the forefront of driving Saudi Arabia’s digital-first agenda, while providing state-of-the-art travel management services to Jisr’s wide portfolio of clients in the Kingdom.”

Mohammed Akkar, CEO of Jisr, said: “In our ongoing commitment to delivering a 360-degree comprehensive platform that empowers HR benefits and finance departments to manage all their needs in one place, we have elevated our enablement efforts and expanded our services from just handling travel requests for business trips and expats home visits to enabling HR teams and employees to directly book their preferred tickets on the same platform, through our partnership with Almosafer, the leading travel partner in the region. Our collaboration with Almosafer marks a significant step toward satisfying a critical business need across all sectors in Saudi Arabia, and offers a user-friendly solution, marking this service's first time in the Kingdom.”

Almosafer Business is a dedicated service solution for corporate and government entities. The new partnership enables Almosafer Business to enhance its digital offerings across Jisr’s extensive portfolio of clients and partners.

Almosafer’s holistic travel platform is built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability to serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel. A trusted partner of choice for the Saudi ecosystem, Almosafer’s global partnerships and synergies with regional and international stakeholders are crucial to driving the Kingdom’s tourism goals.

Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella: