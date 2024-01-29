Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has announced a strategic partnership with ZAAER, a pioneering cloud-based property management solution and accommodation switch, to offer an enhanced portfolio of serviced apartments across Almosafer’s portfolio of travel businesses serving domestic and inbound guests.

ZAAER offers a range of innovative technology solutions to enable owners and accommodation managers to manage their day-to-day operations, including inventory, housekeeping, finance, HR, reservations, check-in and check-out, room allocation, and more through an easy-to-use system, all dynamically linked to manage any size of accommodation.

Under the partnership, Almosafer will integrate ZAAER's serviced apartment offerings within its extensive portfolio of travel businesses through an API solution to enhance the travel experience for both B2B and B2C customers across domestic and international markets. This move will significantly expand Almosafer's comprehensive offerings with a wider range of accommodation options to suit all budgets.

ZAAER, which currently manages 700 serviced apartments, aims to ambitiously scale up its short-term rental stock to 2,000 high quality accommodation spaces in 2024.

Muzzammil Ahussain, CEO, Almosafer, said: “As Saudi Arabia grows in appeal for the global traveller, the partnership with ZAAER builds on our digital capabilities to help address the upscale accommodation needs of a growing number of domestic and international tourists. Integrating the accommodation content of ZAAER on our state-of-the-art digital-first B2B and B2C platforms will facilitate real-time data exchange, ensuring a smoother and more interconnected experience for property owners, guests, and the travel ecosystem.” :

Dr. Mohammad Almubarak, CEO, ZAAER, said: "We are excited to partner with Almosafer to expand our reach to a broader audience across its integrated and high-performing digital platforms. The partnership marks a significant step in the evolution of the travel industry in Saudi Arabia as we seek to elevate the serviced apartment experience by combining Almosafer's expansive reach and customer-centric approach with our property solutions.”

As Saudi Arabia significantly expands its tourism sector with investments of USD1 trillion to attract 150 million tourists annually by the end of the decade under the transformative goals of Vision 2030, the collaboration between Almosafer and ZAAER underscores a commitment to providing unparalleled and seamless travel services to meet the growing needs of travellers in a rapidly evolving market.

Saudi Arabia is today the world’s second fastest growing tourist destination, and is witnessing a surge in demand for flexible accommodation options across the Kingdom. The pipeline of mega and giga projects and infrastructural developments will further drive leisure and business tourism growth and create substantial opportunities in the short-term rental sector. This trend is particularly notable in key markets across the Kingdom, including the Holy cities of Makkah and Madinah, where the demand for high-quality accommodation is expected to rise substantially to welcome an estimated 30 million Umrah visitors by 2030.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers from Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond, while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Almosafer creates opportunities for outbound, leisure and religious travel, whilst serving B2C and B2B customers, partners, and suppliers with state-of-the-art travel solutions, a digital-first mindset and travel advisory.

Through powerful and world-class technology platforms, central sourcing and fulfillment capabilities and data-driven decision-making, Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omni-channel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business, a dedicated service solution, caters to corporate & government entities.

Almosafer Activities, the first-ever holistic tours and activities platform for the Saudi market, offering things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, online distribution and MICE solutions.

Mawasim is a Hajj & Umrah tour operator, offering high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.​​​​​​

About ZAAER (Leading hospitality system in Saudi Arabia)

A complete cloud based hotel and property management solution for all hospitality-related operations ; starting with reservation, payment solutions and channel management for OTAs, to human resources and financial systems.

ZAAER PMS

All-in-One Hotel Management solution

The All-in-One solution for hotel management. ZAAER is a comprehensive system, covering reservations, HR, housekeeping, and more, provides data-driven insights with dedicated department dashboards.

The most robust hotel management system from ZAAER

Offering the same seamless and perfect hotel management experience as PMS with an added edge. ZAAER Advance provides an intricate financial system complete with a Chart of Accounts, night audits, and more.

The ultimate property management app.

Effortlessly manage and connect with your units listings locally and globally through seamless control, integrated online payments, and guest messaging features—all in one place.

The tool you need to expand your hotel online domination.

From popular OTAs to niche travel channels, seamlessly synchronize room inventory and rates across diverse platforms with real-time updates to prevent double booking and errors.

For more media information:

Nivine William

ASDA’A BCW

nivine.william@bcw-global.com