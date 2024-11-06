Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almosafer, Saudi Arabia’s leading travel company (part of Seera Group), has entered into a global strategic partnership with Mandarin Oriental, one of the world’s leading luxury hotel groups. The significant partnership, announced at World Travel Market London 2024, provides Almosafer exclusive access to Mandarin’s highly rated global property portfolio of 41 hotels and resorts, elevating Almosafer’s luxury hospitality segment.

The global direct connectivity agreement with a special focus on Saudi Arabia follows the growing demand for ultra-luxury travel among Almosafer’s clients. It will enable Almosafer’s B2B and B2C customers to gain access to Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s global portfolio of 41 properties across 26 countries. Travellers will enjoy direct access to real-time inventory and competitive pricing through Almosafer’s consumer platforms as Almosafer elevates its luxury offerings and enhances its services to high-end customers. The partnership will further enable Almosafer to promote Mandarin Oriental to travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

The partnership will also provide the luxury Group access to Almosafer’s extensive network of agents through their Destination Management Company, Discover Saudi, resulting in greater brand visibility and reach for Mandarin Oriental's KSA properties.

Muzzammil Ahussain, Chief Executive Officer of Almosafer, said: “We are delighted to elevate our luxury offerings through our newly inked agreement with the prestigious and iconic Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. While enabling the award-winning hotel group greater brand visibility through our omnichannel portfolio, we look forward to enhancing our unique offerings to our discerning clients through this significant partnership. At Almosafer, we’ve always strived to set industry benchmarks, and I’m confident the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group will add to the allure of our attractive hospitality portfolio.”

Geoffrey Webb, Vice President, Global Sales at Mandarin Oriental adds: "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Almosafer, which allows us to expand our presence in Saudi Arabia further and cater to the growing demand for ultra-luxury travel. By providing Almosafer’s customers direct access to our global portfolio, we look forward to offering exceptional experiences to discerning travellers from the region and beyond."

As part of the strategic partnership, Almosafer Concierge, Almosafer’s dedicated server solution for UHNW travellers, has been integrated into Mandarin Oriental’s one-of-a-kind partner recognition programme, Fans of M.O, that offers signature benefits and exclusive privileges to guests across their hospitality group. The first holistic luxury travel concierge service from Saudi Arabia will leverage this partnership to provide VIP customers with Mandarin Oriental added benefits during their stays.

Steeped in the values of the Orient, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group excels in contemporary luxury merged with their signature oriental charm. Almosafer’s strategic partnership with the global hospitality group builds on the travel company’s commitment to offer better access along with competitive rates for their exclusive clientele.

About Almosafer (part of Seera Group)

Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Company

Elevating the journey for travellers to, from & within Saudi Arabia, the region & beyond,

while harnessing Seera Group’s 40+ years of expertise, Almosafer supports Saudi Arabia’s vision as a national champion for tourism.

Through its portfolio of businesses, Almosafer caters to every vertical across the travel and tourism ecosystem. A holistic travel platform built on the foundation of data, technology, and scalability, we serve all travel sectors, from consumer to corporate and government, while enabling inbound tourism for leisure and religious travel.

Almosafer elevates travel experiences through multiple businesses operating under the Almosafer umbrella:

Almosafer, the Middle East’s leading travel brand, offers consumers seamless user experiences for domestic and international travel bookings through its omnichannel offerings. As a dedicated service solution, Almosafer Concierge addresses the needs of VIP and high-end clients through bespoke services.

Almosafer Business caters to corporate & government entities with travel management solutions.

Almosafer Activities is the first-ever holistic tours and activities marketplace for the Saudi market. It offers things to do across the Kingdom for travellers from Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Discover Saudi is the Kingdom’s leading Destination Management Company, specializing in inbound travel, tour operations, MICE services and online distribution.

Mawasim is a Hajj and Umrah tour operator. It offers high-quality end-to-end travel arrangements and simplified sourcing for external agents in key international source markets.

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group

Mandarin Oriental is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Recognised for creating exceptional properties, each destination reflects the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. The Group’s mission is to completely delight and inspire guests through delivering passionate service. Having grown from its Asian roots over 60 years ago into a global brand, the Group now operates 41 hotels, 12 residences and 24 exclusive homes in 26 countries and territories with many more projects under development. Mandarin Oriental continues to drive its reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, delivering sustainable growth over the long term.