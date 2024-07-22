The collaboration marks the second urban water services platform for Almar Water Solutions, with the first being in Chile.

Jakarta, Indonesia – Almar Water Solutions, a leading business in developing and managing water infrastructure and services, and part of Jameel Environmental Services, is expanding its geographical presence in the Asia-Pacific market through a partnership agreement with Moya Indonesia, to jointly develop their water businesses across the region.

The first milestone of this agreement is the acquisition of a 50% stake in Obor Infrastructure Pte. Ltd. (Obor Infrastructure) by Almar Water Solutions. This marks Almar Water Solutions’ second entry into urban services markets, following the acquisition of 50% of Aguas San Pedro in Chile in 2022. The collaboration underscores Almar Water Solutions’ commitment to supporting local communities by creating regional service platforms with local partners.

Obor Infrastructure, a holding enterprise established in Singapore, owns two water companies, each operating a water treatment plant on the Indonesian island of Java, with a total capacity of 425,000 m3/day, and plans to increase the capacity by an additional 160,000 m3/day in the short to medium term. They supply drinking water to several districts in Greater Jakarta, the second-largest urban area on the planet.

This partnership agreement draws on the value of Moya Indonesia's extensive experience and knowledge of the local market, combined with the global experience and capabilities of Almar Water Solutions in the development, financing and management of water infrastructure and service enterprises.

The aim of both parties is to jointly develop opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region, from large desalination, water and wastewater treatment projects to the management of urban and industrial services, and the development of technological solutions in the field of digitalization.

Carlos Cosín, CEO of Almar Water Solutions, said: “Asia Pacific is a key market for Almar Water Solutions, where we can provide value in infrastructure management, open the industrial market in the region, bring digital transformation to the country and provide solutions based on non-conventional technologies that increase the availability of water resources. Entering the market accompanied by Moya Indonesia is a privilege; the company is a leader in water treatment in Indonesia and is a strategic player in the water sector in the region. This transaction also reaffirms our commitment to the urban water market, improving the supply of drinking water and the lives of millions of people in the region.”

As part of its expansion in the region, Almar Water Solutions recently acquired 70% of Aqualyng, a comprehensive water platform with deep expertise in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), and Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) projects in Australia.

-Ends-

About Jameel Environmental Services

Jameel Environmental Services (previously known as Abdul Latif Jameel Energy) was established in 2012 to spearhead investment in a more sustainable future. Our flagship environmental sector operating business, Almar Water Solutions, is engaged in water infrastructure development, associated services and waste-to-energy solutions, in an effort to manage our most precious resource and address water security needs with operations in 8 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit: alj.com/energy

About Almar Water Solutions

Almar Water Solutions is a leading company in the development of unconventional water infrastructure and production, distribution, and treatment services for both the municipal and industrial sectors. The company specializes in the development, design, management, financing, and operation of infrastructure, covering a wide range of solutions such as purification, desalination, treatment, and reuse. For more information, visit almarwater.com.

About Moya Indonesia

Moya Indonesia is Indonesia's largest private water operator in the municipal market, providing drinking water services to more than eight million people through ten concessions located in the Greater Jakarta, Western Semarang, and Batam areas, with an installed capacity of approximately 2.7 million m3/day and a managed network more than 18,000 km long. The company focuses on developing and managing water treatment infrastructure, including the extraction and treatment of raw water, the distribution and sale of treated water, and payment collection and customer service.

Copyright Notice & Disclaimer

© Almar Water Servicios España SL. All rights of this site are fully reserved. Almar name and logo, as well as the Abdul Latif Jameel name, logo and pentagonal graphic are trademarks of Abdul Latif Jameel IPR Company Limited.

The term “Abdul Latif Jameel” refers broadly to several distinct, separate, and independent legal entities. Abdul Latif Jameel is not itself a corporate entity, association or conglomerate run by an overarching parent company but merely refers to a network of distinct and wholly separate legal entities that are collectively referred to under the brand name ‘Abdul Latif Jameel.’ Abdul Latif Jameel is not a ‘corporate group’ as defined in Section 1161(5) of the UK Companies Act 2006, or ‘conglomerate’ as defined in Section 7, US Clayton Act 1964.

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements regarding matters other than historical fact, such as future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances or the beliefs, plans or expectations of Almar Water or Abdul Latif Jameel entities or their respective managements. Forward-looking statements often can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expect’, ‘project’, ‘anticipate’, ‘plan’, ‘estimate’, ‘believe’, ‘predict’, ‘intend’, ‘potential’, ‘possible’, ‘probable’, ‘likely’, ‘forecast’, ‘guidance’, ‘outlook’, ‘goal’, ‘target’, ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘should’ or ‘could’ or other similar terms or phrases. However, the absence of such words does not mean that a particular statement is not forward looking.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions at the time of such statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of Almar Water or other Abdul Latif Jameel entities. Should any of such expectations or assumptions prove incorrect, or should any of such risks or uncertainties materialize, actual future results, events, activities, developments or circumstances may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Abdul Latif Jameel do not assume, and hereby disclaims, any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All forward-looking statements made by Abdul Latif Jameel, or by any person on behalf of any of them, whether communicated in writing, electronically or orally, are qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or an exemption therefrom.