Dammam, KSA: Almana Group of Hospitals, the first healthcare provider in the Eastern Region and one of the oldest and largest medical companies in the Kingdom, is pleased to announce that it has officially started accepting Tawuniya insurance at the newly launched Hospital in Aziziah Dammam. Following a notable signing ceremony, Almana Hospital in Aziziah Dammam and Tawuniya Insurance are now prepared to provide patient-centric healthcare to more patients.

This partnership is directly in line with Almana Group of Hospitals’ main aim to provide accessible and quality healthcare to more patients across the Eastern Region. Patients under the Tawuniya insurance coverage can now benefit from a wide range of services that the new hospital has to offer.

Speaking about the significant milestone, Mr. Mana Almana CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of Almana Group of Hospitals said: “We are proud to announce that we have extended our long-standing partnership with Tawuniya, one of the leading insurance providers in the Kingdom. With this growing partnership, patients insured by Tawuniya can now benefit from our state-of-the-art medical facilities, experienced healthcare professionals, and advanced treatment options at our newly launched Hospital in Aziziah. This partnership is another advancement towards achieving our goal in elevating healthcare in Saudi Arabia and to continue to do so in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

Mohammed Alsaeed, Senior Executive Director – Health Operations of Tawuniya Insurance said: ““We are delighted to extend our partnership with Almana Group of Hospitals to cover Aziziah Dammam hospital". Our long-standing partnership continues to be a significant milestone for Tawuniya Insurance and extending our services to Aziziah Dammam hospital will allow us to provide our customers with access to high-quality healthcare services at a competitive price. Almana Hospital is a leading healthcare provider in the Kingdom and we are confident that this partnership will benefit our customers and the community.”

With an area of over 75,000 square meters, Aziziah Dammam Hospital is poised to provide medical care to a substantial number of patients each year. The project is expected to provide 52 clinics and 185 beds, demonstrating Almana's commitment to improving healthcare services.

Equipped with state-of-the-art digital operating rooms, the new hospital will further add to patient convenience by providing easy access for patients, visitors, and ambulances. The ER encompasses equipment and services to cover holistic, integrated, and specialized care designed to achieve the best possible patient outcomes.

For further information on Aziziah Dammam Hospital, patients can book their appointment on the website or download the Almana Hospital application from the Apple Store and Google Play Store or call 920033440. Operating hours are from 8:00 am – 8:00 pm with emergency services open 24 hours a day.

About Almana Group of Hospitals

Established in 1949, Almana Group of Hospitals is the largest medical company and healthcare provider in the Eastern Province and serves to provide trusted, integrated care for communities across the Kingdom. Almana prides itself as a family healthcare provider of choice with four hospitals, three medical centers, and 30 clinics spread across four cities - Khobar, Dammam, Jubail, and Ahsa. As the first private general hospital to be set up in the Eastern Province, Almana’s network of more than 6,600 clinical staff, including 800 doctors who treat over 52,000 annually and a further 1.6 million outpatients. Almana is committed to continuously advancing healthcare to provide patients with the highest international standard of care. For more information or to book an appointment visit https://almanahospital.com.sa/eng

