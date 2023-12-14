​​​​​Dubai, UAE (December 2023): Almal Capital Investments, a Dubai-based investment and development company, backed by substantial international experience and focusing on hospitality and residential projects, has recently invested in two new luxury developments in La Mer Island and Al Marjan Island, located in Dubai and Ras Al-Khaimah, respectively. Founded in 2022, the company aims to deliver upscale properties for residents and exceptional returns for investors. Following its newest real estate ventures, Almal Capital Investments marks the beginning of an ambitious expansion phase into the industry.

Boasting a dedicated, diverse team of industry professionals, Almal Capital Investments' expertise comprises three key domains: real estate development, investment services, and construction management. With a heavy focus on high-end properties in the UAE, the company is committed to creating living spaces that feature unmatched elegance and superior long-term value. Almal Capital Investments distinguishes itself by incorporating renowned luxury brands, cutting-edge smart home technologies, and premium amenities into its developments, positioning the company as a pioneer in elevating industry standards in project execution and construction excellence.

Luxury Villas: The Epitome of Class and Sophistication

The group’s first flagship investment in the stunning La Mer Island comprises two spacious plots, with two fully furnished Harrisoni-branded luxury villas currently under development. Featuring a design marrying Miami-style architecture with Arabic cultural elements, these exclusive seaside villas will be the pinnacle of opulence and sophistication.

Designed by XBD Collective, an international architecture and interior design firm, every feature in these exquisite properties is carefully considered to showcase truly unrivalled experiences. The firm is integrating distinctive architectural components, such as a double-height entrance door, motorized shading screens, and canopies, creating a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor living.

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, where the bustling metropolis meets the serene beach, the villas are just 10 minutes away from the city centre and 100 meters from the picturesque shoreline. The expansive windows in each villa capture breathtaking panoramas, seamlessly blending the lush surroundings, vibrant cityscape, and crystal-clear waters of the Arabian Gulf. From charming gardens and smart home features to stunning designs with privacy and sustainability considerations, every property in this project has been meticulously designed to provide a lifestyle of unmatched elegance and convenience.

Developing Excellence in New Territories

In Ras Al-Khaimah, Almal Capital Investments has entered a strategic partnership with Al Marjan Island, investing $150 million to develop a magnificent 400-key entertainment hotel. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula near Las Vegas’ famed Wynn Resort, which is also under development, Al Marjan Island is Ras Al-Khaimah’s premier destination for entertainment and luxury hospitality.

The pre-concept of this upcoming property was created by SSH Design, an internationally acclaimed architecture firm that has also been ranked among the top 10 in the Middle East for its exceptional creativity and innovation. Almal Capital Investments chose this venture after a feasibility study conducted in collaboration with global real estate service CBRE, which underscores the company’s commitment to informed decision-making and strategic approach to maximise investment returns.

With these two major real estate projects already underway, Almal Capital Investment aims to redefine luxury hospitality and upscale living by adding an innovative touch and utilising its diverse set of expertise. The company’s strategic approach, driven by data-backed planning and up-to-date studies, aligns with its vision to increase investment returns and create long-term value for residents.

