Dubai, UAE: Following Allsopp & Allsopp’s launch of Dubai’s first homegrown Private Office catering exclusively to HNWIs and UHNWIs, the company has proudly announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Blacklane Middle East, the region’s leading chauffeur service.

As Blacklane’s first local partnership in real estate, the collaboration sets a new standard of luxury in Dubai and provides the highest level of service in every aspect of buying a property.

With this partnership, Allsopp & Allsopp clients viewing properties valued above AED 10M will now enjoy complimentary luxury chauffeur services from Blacklane to and from property viewings, ensuring a seamless journey. This partnership introduces a new level of sophistication to the booming high-end real-estate sector in Dubai, allowing clients to experience an exceptional service at every touchpoint from their doorstep to their potential new property.

Founded in 2011, Blacklane operates in more than 50 countries worldwide, focusing on delivering peace-of-mind experiences to their guests. In the Middle East, Blacklane champions an exclusive fleet of all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS vehicles, driven by a team of professional male and female chauffeurs. Each chauffeur is rigorously trained at the Blacklane Chauffeur Training Academy, embodying the highest standards of service, safety, and discretion. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Blacklane ensures every ride is 100% carbon neutral by offsetting all carbon emissions, setting the benchmark for eco-friendly transportation and luxury mobility.

Lewis Allsopp, Chairman of Allsopp & Allsopp, said, “Through our partnership with Blacklane, we aim to offer ultra-tailored, luxury travel options for Allsopp & Allsopp’s elite clientele. This collaboration is a significant step in our mission to streamline the buying, purchasing, and renting process for our clients, providing an exceptional experience and ensuring that every aspect of their journey with us is luxurious and enjoyable.

Together, we are introducing a level of ultra-luxury not seen in the city before. We are here not just to meet but to exceed the expectations of luxury in every touchpoint of our services.”

"As we continuously strive to redefine luxury transportation, we believe that this partnership with Allsopp & Allsopp will enhance the real estate experience for property buyers, In addition, we are proud to support Dubai’s position as a hub of luxury and innovation,” stated Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager of Blacklane Middle East. “By integrating our bespoke chauffeur services with Allsopp & Allsopp offerings, we ensure each viewing is elevated and stress-free, creating the perfect environment for buyers during these important moments of deciding on a new property."

Charlie King, Head of Allsopp & Allsopp’s newly launched Private Office, said, “Customers in the ultra-luxury sector expect the highest level of service, which is why we opened our Private Office to address this demand. With Blacklane as our first partner, we are ensuring that our clients receive this unmatched level of luxury and service. This collaboration is just the start of how we provide luxurious experiences through our expertise and partnerships with exceptional brands.”

About Allsopp & Allsopp’s Private Office

Allsopp & Allsopp Private Office is a dedicated division of the Allsopp & Allsopp Group that caters exclusively to high-net-worth individuals, advisors, and family offices in Dubai. Our approach brings a refined real estate experience that extends beyond property sales with comprehensive and confidential expertise to meet the needs of elite clients.

Private Office offers the highest level of property investments and off-market residential opportunities, with tailored search and acquisition services built around the needs of modern ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

About Allsopp & Allsopp

Allsopp & Allsopp is Dubai’s highest-awarded independent real estate company in Dubai.

Our founders, Lewis Allsopp (Chairman) and Carl Allsopp (CEO) established the company in 2008 and are widely recognised for setting new standards across Dubai real estate services built on transparent, data-driven tools that offer clients essential data and market insights to make better-informed property decisions.

Fast-forward to 2023, our Dubai-based team has grown to include over 500 professionally trained, industry-regulated property experts, specialising in every aspect of residential, commercial and off-plan sales and rentals, client property management, mortgage advisory services, sales progression, holiday homes and executive search.

With over 15 years of successful business history in Dubai, we remain committed to leading industry innovation, inspiring our workplace culture, and are more passionate than ever about delivering exceptional real estate services to our clients.

Website: www.allsoppandallsopp.com

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/allsopp-&-allsopp/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AllsoppAndAllsopp/

About Blacklane

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travellers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and inspiring a better future. Blacklane is offering Airport Transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-city rides and By-the-hour services in over 50 countries globally, either booked for now (on-demand) or for later (pre-booked). Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app.