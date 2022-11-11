Hegazy: Hosting COP27 in Egypt brings more focus to Africa and its increasing need for adaptation and climate mitigation finance, which comes in line with Allianz’s strategy in Egypt, adopting net-zero initiatives, and boosting green finance to help with the pace of green transition.

Cairo: Allianz, the leading insurance brand worldwide and in Egypt, has participated in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in a bid to support the adaptation of climate resilience in the insurance sector.

During COP27, Allianz's global and regional sustainability efforts were presented in several activities at the IFE booth in the Summit’s Green Zone from 9 – 11 November.

Dr.Günther Thallinger, Member of the Board of Management and Chairman of the Sustainability Board, Allianz SE, joined the panel titled 'Private sector mobilization - new instruments and new ideas".

Ayman Hegazy, Chairman and CEO of Allianz in Egypt, took part in the “Role of Insurance in Improving Climate Resilience” session along with other international insurance experts.

Dr. Günther Thallinger, Member of the Board of Management Allianz SE, Investment Management, and Sustainability said: “Allianz is firmly committed to contributing to the global transition to a low-carbon economy across markets. To be able to deliver impact, we believe in collaboration and partnerships, as many of the sustainability-related matters require global action beyond company boundaries.”

On his part, Hegazy made some key remarks on the occasion of his participation in COP27.

“Hosting COP27 in Egypt brings more focus to Africa and its increasing needs for adaptation and climate mitigation finance. I am confident we will witness a major transformation in the continent as to adopting net-zero initiatives and boosting green finance to help with the pace of green transition, which goes in line with our strategy and vision at Allianz,” Hegazy stated.

Allianz Egypt aims to transfer the group’s global successful model to the Egyptian market in terms of products, quality, and ESG.

“Our local strategy focuses on embedding sustainability in all our core business activities and operations in line with Allianz group strategy and UN SDGs, both conforming to Egypt’s 2030 vision,” Hegazy further explained.

This has been proven by Allianz, a preferred partner of the United Nations and a founding member of the UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (2019), and the UN-convened Net Zero Insurance Alliance (2021).

“We have also adopted a brand-forward approach, which focuses on elevating Allianz’s emerging markets impact story and extending our reach to help even more people prepare for climate change, whether consumers, businesses or employees,” Hegazy said.

Worth mentioning, Allianz Group’s track record in climate achievements and its presence in emerging countries offers a chance to elevate its business potential, locally and internationally, sustainability leadership, climate expertise and practical successful outcomes. This, in turn, reflects the company’s major impact on the African economy in which it is committed to playing an active role.

-Ends-

About Allianz Egypt:

Allianz is a multinational German insurance operating since 1890. With more than 86 million customers in over 70 countries, it has established itself as one of the world’s strongest financial communities. Allianz Egypt, comprising of “Allianz Life Assurance Company – Egypt” and “Allianz Insurance Company – Egypt”, have a long and successful track record in the Egyptian Insurance market, providing comprehensive and integrated insurance services to business partners and individuals who require the best of local know-how based on extensive international expertise and experience.