Ambassador Nabila Makram: We are committed to raising awareness about psychological support in this project to build a generation capable of leading the future with confidence and knowledge.

Cairo: In a strategic move to bolster education in Egypt and solidify its status as a regional education hub, a coalition of Egyptian investors has unveiled a strategic investment of $100 million in the education sector. The significant investment is made in collaboration with Emirati, American, and Canadian experts, underlining the strategic nature of this initiative.

The project aims to establish five modern international schools under the name "St. Anthony International Schools". These schools will be strategically located in areas across East and West Cairo as well as coastal regions over the next five years.

These schools aspire to offer an educational model that combines academic excellence with personality building, focusing on fostering ethical and human values. The schools will adopt an advanced educational approach relying on the latest global technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, and programming, while maintaining a balance between technology and core ethical values such as tolerance, acceptance of others, integrity, and rejection of violence and discrimination.

Marco Sobhy Shenouda, Managing Director of St. Anthony International Schools, stated: "We believe that education is not merely the transfer of knowledge but the building of individuals. These schools will serve as a model for inclusive education that combines academic excellence with instilling human values."

Shenouda added that the schools will be equipped with smart classroom technologies, including interactive whiteboards and smart screens, to enhance interaction between students and teachers. The schools will also adopt a blended learning model, which integrates traditional education with online learning. He emphasized that the main goal is to prepare a generation of students capable of addressing future technological challenges, with a focus on programs in programming, robotics, and technological entrepreneurship.

From her end, Ambassador Nabila Makram, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, explained that her involvement in the project stems from her belief that education is the foundation of nations' progress. She noted that the project aims to build a generation capable of leading the future with confidence and knowledge. She also stressed the importance of integrating mental health into the educational process to ensure the stability of students and young learners.

During the celebration, St. Anthony International Schools forged a series of transformative strategic partnerships. These partnerships are aimed at catalysing a transformative shift in education and advancing the school's vision of nurturing a well-rounded generation capable of confidently and creatively tackling future challenges. This unique blend of global partnerships, international expertise, and local insights sets new standards for academic and educational excellence in Egypt, inspiring all involved.

A strategic partnership was signed, combining the global academic expertise of Maple Wood with the local vision of St. Anthony Schools. The partnership aims to create a high-quality educational model that enhances human capital, develops students' skills, and redefines international education standards in Egypt. Both parties emphasized that this collaboration would contribute to building an integrated educational environment that combines academic excellence with the promotion of ethical values, ensuring students a bright future and global competitiveness.

Additionally, St. Anthony International Schools signed a partnership with Fahim Foundation for Psychological Support, represented by Dr. Sahar Ali, Executive Director of the foundation. This partnership aims to enhance psychological care for students.

The collaboration with the Fahim Foundation seeks to strengthen psychological well-being among students, contributing to the development of a psychologically balanced generation capable of confidently and stably facing future challenges.

St. Anthony International Schools also signed a strategic partnership with RoboGarden Egypt, represented by Engy El-Saban, CEO of Victory Link and co-founder of RoboGarden Egypt. This partnership aims to teach students the principles of programming and modern technology, contributing to the development of their minds and ways of thinking. It also empowers them to execute practical projects independently, enhancing their self-confidence and fostering their creative and analytical skills.

To enable children and teenagers to face social challenges, St. Anthony International Schools partnered with Safe Kids Egypt, represented by Ms. Sara Aziz, Director and Founder of Safe Kids Egypt. This partnership aims to empower children and teenagers to protect themselves against sexual harassment and bullying.

Additionally, Safe Kids will provide awareness programs for parents and caregivers on how to address issues such as digital safety and bullying, reflecting St. Anthony's commitment to creating a safe and supportive environment for its students.

In developing children's personalities and boosting self-confidence, St. Anthony International Schools rely on their partnership with Beyond Egypt, led by Mina Hanin, Chairman and Founder of Beyond Egypt. Through innovative programs and interactive activities offered by Beyond Egypt, this collaboration helps build a generation that is self-assured, able to articulate their ideas fluently, and ready to lead the future with confidence and awareness.

Through these partnerships, St. Anthony International Schools reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to providing a holistic education that integrates academic excellence, psychological care, technological advancement, and social empowerment. This marks a strategic step toward redefining education standards in Egypt, assuring the audience of the school's dedication to academic excellence.