Manama, Bahrain: Alliance Networks, a regional digital infrastructure service provider, and SALAM, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, are proud to announce their partnership aimed at providing seamless high-capacity connectivity to customers in the region.

The partnership between Alliance Networks and SALAM leverages the strengths of both companies to deliver advanced connectivity solutions to businesses in the GCC region and beyond. Integrating SALAM's robust network infrastructure, including data centres and international cables, with Alliance Networks' regional presence and commercial partnerships, this collaboration enables the provision of high-capacity connectivity services that cater to the growing demands of customers in the region.

Eng. Ahmed AL Anqari, CEO Salam said: “We are thrilled collaborate with Alliance Networks to provide exceptional connectivity solutions to customers in the region. This collaboration enables us to leverage our respective strengths and deliver advanced digital services to businesses, driving innovation and growth across the region.

Mr. Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, expressed their delight about the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with SALAM to deploy and expand our Network in the region. By combining our resources and expertise, we will provide high-capacity connectivity services that meet the growing demands of customers and enable the delivery of advanced digital services across the region."

The collaboration between Alliance Networks and SALAM embodies a shared vision to provide exceptional connectivity services to customers in the region. With a focus on fostering innovation and driving economic growth, this partnership will create new opportunities for businesses, governments, and international.

About Alliance Networks:

Alliance Networks is a regional digital infrastructure service provider that interconnects industry-leading organizations, networks, data centres, and cloud services across the Middle East and beyond. The company offers advanced digital solutions, driving innovation and digital transformation in the region.

About Salam:

Salam is a leading homegrown telecommunications company based in Saudi Arabia, and part of the Mawarid Media & Communications Group (MMCG) and Mawarid Holding Company recently recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest growing and most innovative telecom brand. Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005. It provides market-leading next-generation enterprise and wholesale ICT solutions for business, government, and local and international carrier and operator services, as well as fixed and mobile services that enhance the company’s offerings in support of the digital transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

