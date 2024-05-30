The all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse took to the racetrack in Bahrain.

The all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse features Ford’s most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 engine.

Doha,Qatar – The all-new Ford Mustang took to the track at the Bahrain International Circuit, with Ford Middle East media invitees invited to put the performance-engineered muscle car through its paces at the Grand Prix facility.

The all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse took to the track in Manama, which in 2004 became the first city in the Middle East to host Formula 1 at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Having recently celebrated its 60th anniversary, the Mustang is a well-established icon in the region – and the Dark Horse Edition is built track-ready with a Gen-4 5.0L Coyote engine – Ford’s most powerful naturally aspirated 5.0L V8 to date. The powerful performance is matched by distinctive badging, hood stripes, and race-ready components, while the interior features a futuristic jet fighter-inspired digital cockpit with a massive 13.2-inch touchscreen.

“We wanted to showcase the unique performance attributes of the all-new Ford Mustang Dark Horse to our valued media partners – and where better to drive a track-ready muscle car than on one of the region’s most iconic, history-making Grand Prix circuits?” said Abdelrahman Alzarooni, Brand Marketing Specialist – Icons.

The all-new Mustang Dark Horse is available across the region. Contact your local Ford distributor to learn more.

