Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, the financial institution specializing in Shari’a-compliant financial services and brokerage services, has announced the successful launch of a cutting-edge Block Trade Negotiation System, in strategic partnership with AWRAAQ Digital.

This collaboration underscores Alkhabeer’s ongoing digital transformation journey and its commitment to enhancing execution efficiency, confidentiality, and compliance in block trade transactions. The newly integrated platform enables institutional and high-net-worth investors to negotiate large-scale transactions securely within private digital negotiation rooms minimizing market impact and optimizing execution quality.

Ahmad Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, stated: “Our partnership with AWRAAQ Digital reflects our vision for innovation and digital transformation. This system represents a qualitative leap in the execution quality of block trade negotiations and reinforces our position as a leading provider of advanced trading solutions.”

Khalid Alruwaili, CEO of AWRAAQ Digital, added: “We are proud to align our platform with Alkhabeer Capital’s systems, paving the way for a unique technical solution that enhances the efficiency of block trades and supports the development of Saudi Arabia’s financial market.”

AWRAAQ Digital offers a robust, cloud-based infrastructure and digital trading solutions tailored for brokerage firms and financial institutions.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in Alkhabeer Capital’s digital roadmap and reflects its commitment to delivering advanced trading experiences in line with the highest regulatory and confidentiality standards.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital

About Awraaq Digital

AWRAAQ Digital is a cloud-based technology developer of block trade management systems. The company provides a complete digital solution to administer negotiated deals in the capital market. The company empowers brokerage organizations by harnessing the power of digital technology to drive growth and success in the capital markets.