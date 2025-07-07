ALKAN Telecom, a subsidiary of Alkan CIT and a leading ICT solutions provider in Egypt and the Middle East and Africa, has announced the signing of a new strategic partnership with Orbus Software, a leading global provider of enterprise transformation software.

This partnership aligns with ALKAN Telecom’s goal to expand its digital transformation service portfolio. Under this agreement, ALKAN Telecom becomes Orbus’s exclusive partner in Egypt. It will assume full responsibility for the delivery and implementation of Orbus’s solutions in the local market, starting with the banking and financial sectors, with plans to expand into other vital industries in the near future. ALKAN Telcom’s role will include providing tailored customizations for local organizations, seamless integration with existing digital infrastructure, and the provision of strategic consulting services to support enterprise transformation initiatives. In addition, ALKAN Telecom will offer ongoing technical support and continuous performance monitoring to ensure consistent operation and maximize return on investment.

At the heart of this partnership lies a shared vision: empowering businesses in Egypt to drive successful digital transformation through strategic enterprise architecture. By leveraging Orbus’s globally acclaimed enterprise architecture solutions, ALKAN Telecom aims to equip Egyptian organizations with the tools to achieve clarity, harmonize business and IT operations, and cultivate agile, future-ready enterprises.

“We are proud to enter into this strategic partnership with Orbus, which marks a significant leap forward in our journey to empower organizations across Egypt to manage and enhance their digital transformation with efficiency and professionalism,” said Dr. Ahmed Ali, Technology Director at ALKAN Telecom. “Through this collaboration, we will deliver integrated solutions that improve operational agility, elevate governance standards, and support sustainable enterprise growth.”

“ALKAN Telecom is the ideal partner for us in Egypt, thanks to its deep knowledge of the local market and long-standing expertise in delivering cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions,” said Adam Lamping, VP of Partnerships at Orbus Software. “Together, we look forward to enabling more organizations to maximize the value of Orbus’s advanced solutions.”

This partnership reflects Alkan Telecom’s continued commitment to leading the local market in cybersecurity and integrated enterprise services. It further reinforces the company’s position as a trusted strategic partner offering world-class solutions with competitive standards – empowering Egyptian institutions to confidently embrace a smarter digital future.