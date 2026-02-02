Alizz Islamic Bank has proudly honoured its ESG Champions who have gone above and beyond to transform the ESG commitment into action. Their dedication plays a major role in advancing the Bank’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives and embedding sustainability across the organisation.

The Bank’s ESG Champions are responsible for the ESG integration within their respective functions, support the implementation of sustainable practices and ensure that department-level decisions are aligned with the Bank’s ESG framework and long-term sustainability goals. Alizz Islamic Bank believes in leading by example, hence the ESG champions are there to inspire others to act with purpose and demonstrate the importance of sustainability across the Bank.

Alizz Islamic Bank remains committed to sustainability as core pillars of its strategy and Islamic values. The Bank continues to support numerous initiatives aimed at embedding sustainability as a way of working across the bank, rather than a standalone function. These initiatives span employee engagement, responsible banking practices, community impact and environmental stewardship, all driven in collaboration with the ESG Champions who play a critical role in inspiring teams and driving meaningful change from within.

Commenting on the recognition of the ESG Champions, Ms. Lina Al Abdulsalaam, Head of Marketing & Communications at Alizz Islamic Bank said: “Sustainability is not achieved through policies alone, but through people who believe in the purpose and live it every day. Our ESG Champions play a vital role in translating our sustainability commitments into meaningful action across the Bank. By empowering our teams and recognising their contributions, we are strengthening a culture that aligns responsible banking with long-term value creation for our customers, our communities and the wider economy. True success is not only driven by outcomes, but by the people we develop along the way.”

By recognising its ESG Champions, Alizz Islamic Bank reaffirms its belief that sustainable transformation is a collective effort and that empowered employees are key to achieving lasting impact. The Bank remains committed to strengthening its ESG journey, building a resilient institution and contributing positively to society in line with national priorities and global sustainability standards. The Bank will continue to develop more people as champions until the ESG culture is embedded as a lasting impact across the bank both internal and external.