Brand ambassadors : Football Stars Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras-Al Brikan lead the campaign

: Football Stars Salem Al-Dawsari and Feras-Al Brikan lead the campaign Effortless shopping: Free shipping on orders over 240 SAR for select items*

Free shipping on orders over 240 SAR for select items* Guaranteed delivery: Receive your orders in as little as 3 days for local products**

Riyadh – AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace, unveils its Super Friday promotion in the KSA. With a successful 11.11 shopping bonanza already under its belt, AliExpress saw Saudi consumers’ enthusiasm for shopping. Home entertainment products such as TVs, projectors and tablets, lifestyle items such as coffee markets, walking treadmills and IPL hair removers, home security cameras and car dash cameras are particularly popular.

After the 11.11 shopping festival, AliExpress continues to demonstrate unwavering commitment to a good bargain, with items on AliExpress platform sold by various sellers at discounts of up to 80% off right up to 3 December. Super Friday promises to be the go-to event for savvy shoppers in Saudi Arabia looking for incredible deals on quality items and exclusive brands.

Building on the excitement of the 11.11 Shopping Festival, AliExpress Super Friday showcases products on its platform with exclusive discounts. Shoppers can enjoy flash sales, limited-time deals, and exceptional offers from over 100 leading brands. Shoppers can explore curated selections across categories like tech gadgets, home appliances, fashion, and more.

Deals, flash sales, and reliable service

Super Friday is packed with exclusive deals from home entertainment to tech gadgets, home appliances, home security, car kits and more from brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, TCL, eufy, Carlin Kit, WalkingPad, MLAY and Hibrew for KSA consumers to save big on quality products, all of which can be found on AliExpress.

AliExpress continues to prioritize customer satisfaction by offering Fast Delivery, Free Return* on select items, partnerships with payment providers like Tamara and Alinma Bank for additional discounts, and flexible installment payment options.

"Super Friday is our way of extending the joy of festive shopping for our valued customers in Saudi Arabia," said Jim Liu, General Manager for the Middle East at AliExpress. "We are committed to delivering not only unbeatable deals but also an effortless and enjoyable shopping experience tailored to the needs of local shoppers."

Aligned with KSA’s Vision 2030 and its dedication to strengthening the local economy, AliExpress is proud to connect with local shoppers and communities while providing local vendors with a platform to broaden their market presence.

*Certain exceptions apply to free shipping and free returns.

**3-day delivery is available when the product is shipped from the KSA.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a global e-commerce platform dedicated to creating a better shopping experience for hundreds of millions of consumers in more than 200 countries and regions. In addition to the English version, the AliExpress platform is available in 15 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

AliExpress Contact

AliExpress@mslgroup.com