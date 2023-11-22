Al Riyadh, KSA – AliExpress, an international online retail marketplace under Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, concluded its 2023 11.11 Global Shopping Festival last Saturday. In Saudi Arabia, sales in the first 6 hours of this year’s 11.11 exceeded the sales of the entire day of Nov 11th last year. The platform saw nearly threefolds of new consumers placing orders on Nov 11th compared to the same day last year.

This week, AliExpress is set to unveil its most rewarding Super Friday sale, offering consumers an unparalleled shopping experience with exceptional discounts and exciting shoppertainment activities. The sale kicked off with a warm-up period from November 20 to 22(PST 00:00:00), followed by the official Super Friday event running from November 23 to 26 (PST 00:00:00), with a seamless transition into Cyber Monday from November 27 to 29(PST 00:00:00), continuing to offer equally exciting deals and discounts.

Unprecedented discounts continue

Throughout Super Friday and Cyber Monday Sale, consumers can expect to find millions of products across a wide range of categories on AliExpress at high discounts. On top of product discounts, Saudi consumers can save SAR20 for every SAR100, up to a maximum of SAR80 per order across stores.

During the 2023 11.11 Shopping Festival, products over $100 such as car dash cams and robot vacuum cleaners are popular in the market. During Super Friday, shoppers can take advantage of the discount code to save even more.

Thanks to the expansion of its payment partners network, AliExpress customers’ orders which ship to Saudi Arabia can avail additional discounts by paying with Mastercard issued by its payment partners. Urpay Visa cardholders will receive a SAR100 discount for orders over SAR 500, while Mastercard credit card holders will receive a SAR100 discount for orders over SAR 300.

Free shipping, free return, and more fun

To make shopping more convenient and enjoyable, AliExpress is offering free shipping for Choice orders over $20 USD and for all orders over $50 USD in Saudi Arabia, with a wide range of products that come with a 10-12 working days delivery guarantee. New users are greeted with special incentives, such as free shipping for the first three orders.

In order to provide consumers with a stress-free shopping experience, free returns apply to the majority of products for consumers in Saudi Arabia. Shoppers can return one item of each eligible order free of charge within fifteen days of receiving their purchase.

Aside from enchanting offers and hassle-free logistics, AliExpress is taking the Super Friday and Cyber Monday shopping experience to the next level with a series of engaging shoppertainment activities such as draws and games; Consumers can participate in draws and games from November 20 to 24(PST 00:00:00) to win discount codes and various products, including Bluetooth headsets, watches, hairdryers, and tablets, among others.

With unprecedented discounts, free and fast shipping, free returns, and exciting shoppertainment activities, AliExpress's Super Friday and Cyber Monday sale is set to be a shopping extravaganza not to be missed.

About AliExpress

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is a business-to-consumer (B2C) e-commerce platform enabling global consumers to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.