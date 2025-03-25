Dubai – UAE: Alhuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE), a globally recognized leader in promoting Islamic banking and finance, has signed a landmark agreement with Autosoft Dynamics, a renowned banking software solutions provider, to introduce cutting-edge core banking system along with end-to-end Shariah Compliant Islamic Suite (Consumer & Commercial) for Banking / Non-Banking / Microfinance and Lending Portfolio new setups and conversions.

This collaboration aims to address the growing demand for high-quality Shariah Compliant Banking systems in the rapidly expanding market. This partnership between Alhuda CIBE and Autosoft Dynamics is set to bridge the gap of the scarcity of availability of Sharia-compliant banking suites.

Mr. Muhammad Zubair, CEO of AlHuda CIBE, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership: "We are excited to join hands with Autosoft Dynamics. This collaboration is a significant step in revolutionizing the global Islamic banking sector by providing specialized and advanced solutions tailored for specific markets and as per local regulations and statutory compliance. Our goal is to equip financial institutions with the best tools to enhance efficiency, transparency, and compliance with Islamic financial principles."

He added that, together with AutoSoft Dynamics, we will empower Islamic financial institutions to operate more efficiently, transparently, and fully in compliance with Sharia principles. We are confident that together, we will set a new standard in the industry and contribute to the sustainable growth of Islamic banking worldwide.

AlHuda CIBE and Autosoft Dynamics have worked together for over 20 years as trusted partners in promoting innovation and excellence in Islamic finance technology. This agreement strengthens their long-standing relationship, paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in the sector.

AutoSoft Dynamics, Pakistan’s leading provider of financial and banking automation solutions, is part of Constellation Software Inc. (CSI), Canada’s largest software company with operations in 100+ countries.

With a commitment to innovation, AutoSoft is transforming banking through its cutting-edge solutions entailing microservices architecture, API-driven open banking, and flexible cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Serving commercial banks, retail banks, MFIs, and DFIs, AutoSoft offers highly configurable and parameterizable solutions and is backed by 24/7 expert support.

With over 3,300 successful banking site installations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, AutoSoft continues to drive efficiently, enhance customer service, and minimize implementation risks for financial institutions.

Mr. Shahzad Rafique, COO of Autosoft Dynamics, highlighted the significance of this partnership: " we are excited to collaborate with AlHuda CIBE to offer a world-class Islamic Banking MIS system. Our mission has always been to provide financial institutions with innovative and efficient solutions. With this partnership, we aim to support the growing Islamic banking industry with advanced technology that meets the highest standards."

About AlHuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.

We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 104 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry. For further Details about AlHuda CIBE, please visit: www.alhudacibe.com

