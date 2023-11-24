Qatar, Oman: – Alfardan Sports Motors and Alfardan Motors, the official importers of prestigious Italian automotive brands in the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman, proudly announce an exclusive partnership with Touring Superleggera. This collaboration marks a new era in luxury, finesse, and craftsmanship, heralding the introduction of Touring Superleggera’s unparalleled expertise to the discerning GCC markets.

Under this partnership, Alfardan Sports Motors and Alfardan Motors will serve as the exclusive and official distributors of Touring Superleggera's bespoke and ultra-luxury vehicles in Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman. This collaboration promises an unparalleled luxury experience for esteemed Qatari and Omani clientele, transcending the ordinary realms of motoring. Specific details about the inaugural projects will be announced shortly.

At a signature ceremony held on Thursday, November 9, distinguished representatives including Mr. Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group, Dr. Ma’n Alhamawi, Chief Operating Officer at Alfardan Automotive, Mr. Fadi Sabsabi, Chief Legal Officer at Alfardan Group, Mr. Charly Dagher, Regional General Manager at both Alfardan Sports Motors and Alfardan Motors, Markus Tellenbach, CEO of Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera SRL., Matteo Gentile, Head of Design at Touring Superleggera, and Andrea Dragoni, Operations Manager and Classic Manager at Touring Superleggera, gathered to inaugurate this groundbreaking alliance.

Mr. Omar Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating: “I am thrilled to witness the fruition of our partnership with Touring Superleggera. This collaboration will elevate Alfardan Group’s standing as a preeminent provider of luxury automotive experiences in the Middle East, adding valuable addition to our portfolio.”

In alignment with Mr. Alfardan’s sentiments, Mr. Markus Tellenbach of Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera SRL, conveyed his excitement, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to delivering bespoke experiences. “Touring Superleggera’s timeless Italian craftsmanship and innovative design will now be showcased to the esteemed clients of Qatar and Oman, reflecting the pinnacle of luxury these brands represent.”

Mr. Charly Dagher, Regional General Manager at Alfardan Sports Motors and Alfardan Motors, affirmed the partnership's synergy, remarking: “Our collaboration with Touring Superleggera perfectly aligns with our commitment to offering luxury and opulence to our loyal clientele. We are confident it will exceed even the most discerning enthusiasts' expectations.”

Alfardan Sports Motors and Alfardan Motors, established in 1999 and 2012 respectively as part of the esteemed Alfardan Group, a leading Qatari conglomerate with a diversified portfolio of businesses, to offer top-notch ownership experiences for prominent luxury and sports Italian brands respectively in Qatar and in Oman. They boast world-class showrooms and service centers in the most prestigious areas of the GCC countries.

Touring Superleggera’s legacy, spanning nearly a century since its inception in 1926, epitomizes a rich history of craftsmanship and innovation. Renowned for their work in coachbuilding classical and modern luxury and sports cars, Touring Superleggera has collaborated with prestigious manufacturers such as Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo, and other renowned sports and luxury automotive brands, creating automotive masterpieces that meld timeless beauty with exquisite craftsmanship. Today, Touring Superleggera is still committed to its traditional values of combining tradition with contemporary flair, as well as top-level expertise and cutting-edge technology. Touring Superleggera's bespoke cars have won many design awards, including a special award at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, “Best of Show” at the 2019 Zoute Concours d’Elegance, and “Best in Class—1940s Winner” at the 2019 Concourse of Elegance, Hampton Court Palace, among other awards and trophies.

The partnership with Alfardan Sports Motors and Alfardan Motors marks an important chapter in Touring Superleggera’s history, continuing a legacy that has shaped the automotive world. This partnership promises to bring unparalleled craftsmanship and bespoke luxury to the discerning clientele of Qatar and Oman, further solidifying Touring Superleggera’s reputation as a beacon of automotive excellence and innovation.

