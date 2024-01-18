Highest growth in the UAE – recording 24% year-over-year growth in sales

Alfa Romeo focuses on strategic expansion across the Gulf, contributing to the growth figures

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Alfa Romeo, the renowned Italian luxury automobile manufacturer, today announced its year-end growth in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, concluding 2023 with a notable 5% increase over the previous year. The UAE recorded the highest levels of growth – with an impressive 24% year-over-year increase in sales in 2023, against 2022 figures.

The year 2023 has been a defining period for Alfa Romeo, marked by exceptional performance and a reinforced position in the GCC market as well as internationally.

“This year has been a testament to Alfa Romeo’s commitment to excellence and innovation. Our success in the GCC, particularly in the UAE, reflects the strong affinity and appreciation for the Alfa Romeo brand in this region, amplified by the remarkable performance of models such as the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio. This accomplishment is further enhanced by our dedicated focus on customer care and strong partnerships with dealers in the region, solidifying Alfa Romeo’s position as a preferred choice among discerning automotive enthusiasts.” Said Slaven Klarin-Smiljanic, Group Managing Director at Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo remains dedicated to delivering unparalleled performance, cutting-edge design, and a driving experience that resonates with automotive enthusiasts across the region.

