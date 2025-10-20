Aleria deploys NVIDIA DGX GB300 systems with DDN Storage and Hopper architecture to enable scalable, high-performance sovereign computing

Aleria OS and Super App to deliver AI-driven communication, automation, and data sovereignty across government and enterprise sectors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aleria, a leading provider of sovereign big data and C-level AI solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to advance the UAE’s vision for sovereign cloud software and AI-driven innovation. The collaboration focuses on developing a fully sovereign AI and cloud infrastructure, built, managed, and operated entirely within the UAE, to enable secure, scalable, and high-performance computing across government and enterprise sectors.

Through this partnership, Aleria will deploy NVIDIA DGX GB300 systems supported by DDN Storage and NVIDIA Hopper accelerated computing, creating a high-performance environment optimised for next-generation AI workloads while ensuring full data control, compliance, and digital independence. The initiative also brings together DDN and SuperPOD experts from Mbuzz to deliver world-class infrastructure and enhance performance for AI-intensive applications.

Aleria’s Super App, developed in partnership with Tawasal, is now integrated into its wider technology ecosystem. Combining AI-powered communication and automation within a secure, unified interface, it enables organizations to streamline operations, improve collaboration and maintain full sovereignty over their data and communications.

Eric Leandri, CEO of Aleria, said: “This partnership with NVIDIA represents a key step in building a sovereign AI ecosystem that empowers the UAE to lead in digital independence and innovation. We are driving forward a future where technology and sovereignty go hand in hand through key collaborations such as the AI Board Observer at IHC, as well as other regional and global partnerships. Our goal is to build intelligent, autonomous systems that protect data, enhance efficiency, and strengthen national capabilities, reflecting Aleria’s belief in ‘sovereignty in the palm of your hand.’”

Marc Domenech, Regional Director, Enterprise META Region at NVIDIA, said: “Building truly sovereign AI ecosystems presents significant challenges that require innovative approaches to data security and platform independence. NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI infrastructure and seamless integration capabilities enable partners like Aleria to realize groundbreaking sovereign AI solutions.”

Aleria has also partnered with Open Innovation to deploy an orchestration layer that maximizes GPU utilization and workload efficiency, ensuring scalability and sustainability across its AI infrastructure.

The Aleria OS operates seamlessly across environments, from NVIDIA Studio to NVIDIA DGX Spark and cloud, enabling deployment on-premises or across thousands of GPUs. This flexibility allows organizations to scale from small clusters to hyperscale operations with ease.

As Aleria continues its evolution into a global Independent Software Vendor (ISV), its Aleria OS suite is positioned as the software foundation of the Sovereign AI revolution, integrating an AI-powered communications Super App and a unified management dashboard that empowers enterprises and governments to securely manage their digital ecosystems.

By advancing secure, sovereign AI capabilities, Aleria strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in digital innovation, data security, and technological sovereignty.



About Aleria

Aleria is an AI and Big Data company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, dedicated to advancing technological sovereignty and innovation. Developed in Abu Dhabi, Aleria delivers sovereign enterprise solutions to government and private sector organizations. Aleria provides secure, proprietary technologies including real-time analytics, workflow automation, and board-level decision intelligence, ensuring full data privacy within national borders. Aleria’s capabilities offer a comprehensive suite of applications, including integrated data management, meeting recording and summarization, real-time collaboration, and a centralised event feed. Their solutions empower organizations to leverage AI in their workflows while maintaining full control over their data. Available both on the cloud and on-premise, Aleria ensures flexibility and scalability to meet the diverse needs of their clients.