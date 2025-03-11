Sharjah – Alef, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, announced the launch of "Deem," the fourth and final neighbourhood within the Hayyan residential community.

Deem introduces a total of 313 residential units, thoughtfully designed to complement Hayyan’s serene, nature-inspired lifestyle. The neighbourhood features a diverse mix of townhouses and villas, including 112 two-bedroom townhouses, 165 three-bedroom townhouses, 31 four-bedroom villas, and 5 six-bedroom villas. These homes are crafted to accommodate varying family needs within a contemporary, sustainable environment.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef, said: “Launching Deem signifies our commitment to realising Hayyan as a landmark residential community in Sharjah. The exceptional market response and high demand experienced in the earlier phases clearly demonstrate strong investor confidence in our vision and developments.”

He continued: “Our strategy centres on delivering sustainable residential communities that elevate living standards. Deem will continue this legacy, offering residents thoughtfully designed homes within a harmonious and nature-oriented environment.”

Strategically located for convenient access to vital educational, healthcare, and recreational facilities, Deem is just 15 minutes from Sharjah International Airport and closely connected to key destinations such as University City of Sharjah, 06 Mall, Al Zahia City Centre, and Sharjah Healthcare City.

Residents of Deem will enjoy premium amenities, including lush green parks, cycling and jogging tracks, children’s play areas, and diverse retail options, all integrated within an eco-friendly urban infrastructure.

Hayyan is Alef’s iconic AED 3.5 billion development spanning 8.7 million square feet and includes 1,882 villa units distributed over four different areas. Renowned for extensive green spaces, it features more than 20,000 trees, organic edible gardens, and Sharjah’s largest swimming lagoon, aligning with Sharjah’s vision for sustainable urban living.

About Alef

Alef, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the company’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.