Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, a pioneer in developing premiere lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences in Sharjah, announces the successful launch of Nama 1, first building from the last cluster, Nama, in its exemplary locality, Al Mamsha Raseel Sharjah (Zone 3).

Following the massive success of sales of the Darb cluster in the project and great demand from the general public and investors, the Nama cluster marks the final phase in the Al Mamsha Raseel residential complex.

The Nama cluster comprises 1029 units across 6 buildings; Nama 1 has 134 beautifully designed 1 - 3 bedroom apartments. Each unit boasts high ceilings, elegant floor tilings and big windows, creating a spacious atmosphere further supported by an open floor plan and access to ample natural light and stunning park views.

Alef Group comments, “We are extremely proud to announce the successful launch of Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Raseel. In line with Sharjah development directives, we at Alef Group, have worked tirelessly to ensure the project offers phenomenal opportunities to investors. We aim to continue serving our communities by elevating lifestyles through luxury living and retail.”

“Nama at Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3), represents the final concluding phase of residential clusters. This addition to the development is a result of major success in sales of the first Darb cluster of buildings which also seek to provide residents with a thoughtfully curated aquatic living experience and serene lifestyle here in Sharjah. The cozy yet spacious contemporary units are perfect for families and investors looking to relocate for an elevated and tranquil space to relax, rewind and thrive in.”

Nama 1 will feature state-of-the-art fixtures and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems and high quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures. The buildings will be strategically located and designed sustainably to maximise ventilation and fresh air circulation, exploiting air pressures to further reduce energy consumption.

Amenities for residents include swimming pools, kids fun areas, parks, access to retail, and views of stunning water features. Located a short distance away from Sharjah International airport, children’s school complex, University of Sharjah, and Sharjah Healthcare City, Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) is a stand-out residential and retail project that boasts massive appeal to investors looking to invest in a luxury lifestyle across its different clusters and 2210 residential units.

About Alef Group:

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 10 billion worth of assets and land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out our social media channels: @AlefGroup LinkedIn, @AlefGroup on Instagram and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.