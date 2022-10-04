Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate and retail company in the Emirate of Sharjah, recently launched its Alef Be mobile application virtually, offering customers, investors, and partners an elevated shopping, purchasing, and business experience.

The newly launched Alef Be mobile application helps users access relevant information quickly and easily and adds to a seamless, positive experience while using Alef’s products and services.

Alef Group, announced: “We are eager to adapt to the new norm, reshaping retail trends through the Alef Be application, which will elevate the customers’ shopping experience and keep them updated on the exclusive offers from brands they love.”

The Alef Be loyalty program will enable customers to buy more and pay less through exclusive offers from their favorite brands. Alef property investors are also set to benefit from the new app, allowing them to conveniently explore a range of premium properties, own and lease a home in Sharjah and manage payments through a safe and secure online payment portal. In addition, all Alef retail partners will have the opportunity to promote their brands, increase visibility, increase sales, and grow their business through the services offered by the new mobile app. Users can now download the Alef Be Application from the App Store and Google Play.

-Ends-

About Alef Group

Alef Group is a privately held lifestyle experience provider founded by the late Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013. Headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Alef Group is a pioneer in developing premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences through investment and strategic joint ventures.

With AED 8 billion worth of assets being built, Alef Group’s premium developments lead the way in business and leisure projects complemented by developing high-quality residential communities.

For more information, please visit www.alefgroup.ae and check out the social media channels: @AlefGroup on LinkedIn, @alefgroup on Instagram, and @AlefGroupLLC on YouTube.