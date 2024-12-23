Sharjah, UAE – Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has launched Samr 2, the latest addition to its Hayyan development. Building on the strong demand for previous neighborhoods, including Arim, Alma, and Samr 1, particularly for townhouses, this launch introduces a new selection of 2-, 3-, and 4-bedroom townhouses, catering to the growing needs of families and investors seeking flexible housing options in Sharjah.

Strategically located within Hayyan, Samr 2 comprises 242 townhouses, including 64 two-bedroom units, 138 three-bedroom units, and 40 four-bedroom units. Designed to blend modern convenience with natural tranquility, the neighborhood promises a serene lifestyle in a family-friendly environment. Handover is scheduled for Q4 2028.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, commented:

"Samr 2 has been strategically launched to address the demand for new housing options in Hayyan, offering diverse layouts to meet the aspirations of families and investors. This initiative aligns with Alef Group’s commitment to creating sustainable, community-oriented developments that enhance Sharjah’s appeal as a thriving real estate destination."

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Hayyan offers convenient access to major landmarks, including Sharjah International Airport, Sharjah Grand Mosque, and University City of Sharjah, alongside prominent shopping centers and healthcare facilities.

About Hayyan

Hayyan, a flagship AED 4.5 billion project, spans over 8.7 million square feet and includes 1,882 residential units. Known as the "green heart of Sharjah", it features more than 40,000 green trees, 80,000 square feet of organic crops, and the largest swimmable lagoon in the Emirate. Hayyan exemplifies Alef Group’s dedication to sustainable living by integrating green spaces with modern amenities to create an exceptional community lifestyle.

