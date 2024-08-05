Sharjah, UAE: Alef Group, the leading real estate developer in Sharjah, has announced the launch of the Nama 4 building within its premium-Al Mamsha Raseel development, located in Zone 3.

Nama 4 is a part of Al Mamsha Raseel, situated within Zone 3 of Alef Group's Al Mamsha development, Sharjah's inaugural pedestrian-friendly community. The Nama cluster consists of 1,029 units spread across 6 buildings, with Nama 4 featuring 198 units, including 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom apartments.

Alef Group CEO Issa Ataya said: "We are proud to announce the successful launch of Nama 4 within Al Mamsha Raseel. Aligned with Sharjah's development goals, Alef Group has dedicated extensive efforts to provide exceptional investment prospects with this project. Our commitment remains steadfast in enhancing community experiences through upscale residential and retail offerings."

Nama 4 boasts innovative features and fittings, including superior wall insulation for noise regulation, double-glazed windows for temperature regulation, high ceilings, energy-saving air conditioning and lighting systems, and high-quality cabinetry and plumbing fixtures.

Residents at Nama 4 will also enjoy a range of amenities, including multiple swimming pools, children's play areas, parks, convenient access to retail outlets, and scenic views of water features.

Valued at AED1.6 billion, Al Mamsha Raseel has been thoughtfully planned to include ample walkways, stunning landscaping, and water features. The buildings are positioned strategically and built sustainably to optimize airflow and ventilation, utilizing air pressure to minimize energy usage. With a total of 2,210 units, Zone 3 is conveniently located close to essential amenities and popular attractions in Sharjah.

About Alef Group

Alef Group, founded by the late visionary Sheikh Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi in 2013, stands today as a testament to his pioneering spirit in the realm of lifestyle experience provision. Operating from its central hub in Sharjah, UAE, this privately-owned entity has carved a niche for itself as a trailblazer in the creation of premier lifestyle communities, destinations, and experiences. The group’s strategy hinges on insightful investment choices and the cultivation of strategic joint ventures, paving the way for innovation and excellence in the sector.

With a commanding presence reflected in a robust AED 12 billion asset base and extensive land bank, Alef Group’s premium developments are at the forefront, driving progress in both business and leisure initiatives. These developments are complemented by the group’s dedication to building high caliber residential communities that set industry benchmarks.

For a comprehensive overview of Alef Group's endeavors and to stay abreast of their latest developments, please visit our website at www.alefgroup.ae.