Dubai:- Alef Education, a UAE-based leading global education technology provider, highlighted the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Digital transformations in fostering the education sector during the Ai Everything summit, one of the world’s largest and most influential events dedicated to AI, in conjunction with GITEX Global 2022, held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 10-14 October 2022. The global edtech provider showcased a broad portfolio of solutions powered by AI and big data, designed to simplify the education ecosystem efforts towards improved e-learning journeys. Alef Education is supporting the summit as a title sponsor for the EdTech Track.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO at Alef Education said: “We are pleased to participate in the GITEX Technology Week 2022, a platform that accentuates on innovative technologies of all fields and industries - including the EdTech sector. Our participation in the event is aligned with our vision to promote the adoption of latest technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), through our products, to revolutionize the education sector. We at Alef Education are uniquely poised to help our partners in the education sector reap benefits at every level and look forward to engaging with stakeholders.”

Dr Tina Kapp - Head of Learning at Alef Education, participated in a panel discussion, under the Edtech track, at the Summit where industry leaders deliberated latest edtech trends and how innovative technologies like AR, VR and metaverse are playing a pivotal role in enhancing the learning process, particularly in the post-COVID-19 era. The panel also discussed the hybrid models of education that are emerging for the ingenuity of educators and the innovative solutions which educational institutions are coming up with to make learning smoother, faster, inclusive, and intuitive.

The company’s presence also included hosting an exclusive session by Richard Brooker, Lead Data Scientist at Alef Education to explore the potential of AI to create engaging and personalized learning experiences. Brooker underlined the current capabilities of AI in the education sector and asserted the positive impact of AI on education, besides the overall impact of the technology on society.

Throughout the event, senior Alef Education executives and experts met with customers and shared success stories of how Alef Education serves the global education ecosystem by offering end-to-end products and services based on AI and big data to classrooms, schools, students, and teachers.

About Alef Education

Alef Education is a leading global education technology company that is at the forefront of using artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to create personalised learning experiences that transform the way the world is educated.

Alef Education, with its three products, the Alef Platform, Abjadiyat, and Arabits, has a growing presence in key education markets worldwide, such as the United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Indonesia, and Egypt. The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that leverage real-time data to drive improvements across the education ecosystem. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that offers engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic language learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic-language skills, powered by AI.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

