Abu Dhabi: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, participated in a high-level panel discussion titled “Empowering Girls for Climate Action” alongside ministers and key decision-makers at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) at the ICESCO Pavilion, Blue Zone, held in Baku, Azerbaijan recently. This year’s conference, themed “In Solidarity for a Green World”, underscores the importance of fostering a shared vision and strengthening collaboration among ICESCO member states to advance greening girls' education by 2030, focusing on enhancing support for carbon literacy programs.

Among the panellists with whom Alef Education shared the stage were several esteemed dignitaries, including Mr Daouda Ndiaye, Lead Climate Change Specialist at Islamic Development Bank; Christine Ozden, Global Director of Climate Education at Cambridge University Press & Assessment; Leyla Khalilova Rzazada, Head of Strategic Planning and Performance Management at the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UNESCO Greening Education Partnership (GEP). The conference served as a central forum for Alef Education to highlight its commitment to empowering girls through Education for Sustainable Development (ESD), equipping them with the skills needed to tackle the challenges of climate change.

Dr Aishah Al Yammahi, Strategic Advisor at Alef Education, said, “I was delighted to be part of the panel discussion at COP29, which aligns with our ongoing efforts of empowering women and girls through sustainable climate action. Our research-driven educational model has shown that female students in the UAE outperform the OECD average in key global competencies related to climate change, including awareness and self-efficacy. This achievement highlights the strength of UAE educational programs, particularly in fostering global awareness and confidence among young girls. By equipping them with these vital skills, we are not just providing an education—we are shaping the next generation of leaders in climate resilience and sustainable action.”

During the discussion, Dr Aishah Al Yammahi highlighted a vital issue impacting the future of our planet: empowering girls to be part of climate solutions. She also emphasised how this is crucial for building a sustainable and resilient world. Equipping girls with requisite skills in climate science and sustainable technologies, encouraging them to take on climate leadership roles, incorporating local and real-world climate scenarios into K-12 education, supporting policies for enhancing girls’ participation in climate action, and ensuring equitable access to climate project resources for girls are key pillars to overcome challenges.

Alef Education showcased two pivotal climate action programmes to demonstrate its commitment: the Alef Metaverse—an immersive tool that educates students on climate change and sustainability, and the Alef EcoChamps program—a self-paced environmental literacy course for UAE students aged 10-14, in which 50% of the participants are girls.

COP29 presents a dynamic platform to advance global climate commitments and foster international collaboration to address pressing environmental challenges. As a leading EdTech provider in the region, Alef Education remains steadfast in promoting positive climate action by contributing to global sustainability forums.

About Alef Education

Founded in 2016, Alef Education (ALEFEDT) is an award-winning AI-powered learning solutions provider that is redefining the educational experience for K-12 students and is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). The Company has established a strong presence in the education technology sector, operating in approximately 7,000 schools across the UAE, the US, Indonesia, Morocco, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its flagship AI-integrated Alef Platform offers personalised learning experiences to more than 1.1 million registered students, enabling them to work at their own pace and reach their full potential anytime, anywhere. With a 100% penetration rate in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), Alef Education has a proven track record of improving student engagement and achievement, with test scores in Indonesia increasing by 8.5% in Arabic and maths.

The award-winning Alef Platform provides AI-powered learning and teaching solutions that use real-time data to drive improvements across the education system. Alef Pathways is a student-centred, self-paced supplemental math program. Abjadiyat is an Arabic language learning platform that provides engaging and interactive content from kindergarten to Grade 4. Arabits is a complete Arabic learning system for non-native speakers that helps students of all ages learn, practice, and improve their Arabic language skills using AI.

Alongside supporting students throughout their educational journey, Alef Education supports 50,000 educators with tools that enrich instruction and enable high-impact interventions to improve student learning outcomes. Alef Education promotes engagement, achievement and equity in learning, preparing students for success in an ever-evolving world.

For more information, visit www.alefeducation.com.

