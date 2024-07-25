The rating reflects Athlon’s sustainability focus, supporting net zero goals and inspiring a healthy active living community

This unique certification adds to Aldar’s five existing LEED platinum certified assets for Operations and Maintenance (O+M) in the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar Properties (‘Aldar’) has received the United Arab Emirates’ first LEED platinum certification for community planning and design at Athlon, the company’s active living residential project in Dubai. With sustainability positioned as a priority for the new community, this achievement places Athlon at the forefront of sustainable real estate in the UAE.

The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification is a rigorous data-driven rating framework to pursue global sustainable development and resilient buildings. Athlon has been recognised by LEED for its human-centric focus, purposefully engineered to enhance social cohesion and promote sustainable living practices.

Faisal Falaknaz, Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, said: “We are proud that Athlon is the first community in the UAE to receive this recognition, raising the bar for the sustainable design of real estate in the region. LEED is a prestigious global standard, and we are committed to ensuring our real estate projects align with leading global practices. Driving these standards is not only a crucial component of our net zero plan, but it is also something expected by our customers and investors.”

To promote sustainable behaviour, the community is designed with energy and water saving fixtures, smart waste disposal systems, electric vehicle charging points, and a network of shaded walkways and bicycle routes to encourage sustainable transportation. It will be built using low-carbon and locally sourced materials, aligning with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambition and supporting Aldar’s Net Zero goals.

Promoting wellbeing and inspiring a healthy living environment, Athlon will feature activities that connect people with green spaces and parks within a half-mile radius from each villa, along with dedicated zones for sports and fitness. Athlon has also received a 2-star rating from Fitwel for Communities, the world’s leading certification system committed to building health for all.

Since 2023, Aldar has embarked on a journey to increase its LEED certifications across its portfolio and has five existing buildings which are LEED platinum certified for Operations and Maintenance (O+M), with several assets currently being assessed for LEED accreditation.

Developed in partnership with Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, Athlon represents the joint venture’s second groundbreaking residential project in Dubai. In May 2024, more than 1,000 villas and townhouses were sold within 48 hours of the launch of Athlon, generating AED 4.1 billion in sales.

