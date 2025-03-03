More than 300 units have already been bought in the initial launch phases as demand surges for homes on Saadiyat Island

Final phase includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhouses with outstanding views of Zayed National Museum and the Arabian Gulf

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today the release of 72 exceptional apartments and townhouses at the upscale beachside community, Mamsha Gardens on Saadiyat Island. Following the success of the initial launch phases in 2024, the final release of units reflects the soaring demand for exceptional homes in Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after neighbourhood.

With nearly all released units now sold, the latest building includes a limited number of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments as well as two- and three-bedroom townhouses with outstanding views of Zayed National Museum and the glistening waters of the Arabian Gulf. The two- and three- bedroom apartments and townhouses all include either a study or a maid’s room.

At Mamsha Gardens, the comforts of home blend seamlessly with premium hospitality in a wellness inspired residential resort. Situated just 200 metres from the pristine white sands of Mamsha Beach, residents will enjoy a comprehensive suite of resort-style services, including concierge, housekeeping, and pet-sitting. The development's wellness pavilions, swimming pools, and serene meditation spaces create an atmosphere of perpetual luxury and relaxation, setting a new lifestyle benchmark on Saadiyat Island.

With interiors elegantly designed by Mustard and Linen, buyers can choose between two design schemes with fully fitted designer kitchens, smart home activation systems, and integrated storage included in all homes. The masterplan was designed by ACME Architects, with homes surrounded by lush gardens that feature water-efficient irrigation systems and a selection of native plant species, ensuring that the landscape thrives with minimal resource consumption.

Mamsha Gardens features a walkway that runs through the development with access to the island’s most exciting cultural and leisure offerings. Residents will enjoy premium retail at Saadiyat Grove, while an elevated Mamsha Beach will offer a refreshed ambiance inspired by the French Riviera with a refined collection of experiences and exclusive amenities.

Within the community, retail spaces, gyms, yoga rooms, swimming pools, kids’ play areas, and multi-use spaces will provide residents with a range of spaces to relax, unwind, and refuel. Convenience is enhanced with underground parking, bike storage, lounges with workspaces, and resort-style services like valet, concierge, housekeeping, and pet-sitting.

In line with Aldar’s goals to promote sustainable living and building practices, the development is targeting a 3 Pearl Estidama rating and a 3-star rating from Fitwel - the world’s leading certification system for optimising building health and wellness outcomes. 50% of the residential parking will be EV ready, and residents will have several pedestrian routes to explore.

Sales of the new units will launch on 3 March 2025 for all nationalities. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centre at Aldar Square or the Aldar Sales Centre in Dubai, next to Kite Beach on Jumeirah Beach Road. Customers can also reach out via email at customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 42 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com