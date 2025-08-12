Premium beachfront apartments in a retreat-like six building community on Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination

Fahid Beach Terraces is anchored by a dedicated beachfront clubhouse and immersive wellness amenities

Every detail is curated to inspire a mindful way of life, grounding residents in nature with daily life attuned to the rhythm of the sea, the seasons, and the self

Third residential development launched on Fahid Island following the success of Fahid Beach Residences and The Beach House Fahid

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar today announced the launch of Fahid Beach Terraces, a premium six building residential community set on a pristine stretch of shoreline on Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi’s first coastal wellness destination.

The community is anchored by a dedicated beachfront clubhouse and immersive wellness amenities that transform everyday living into a retreat-like experience. Every detail is curated to inspire a mindful way of life, one that grounds residents in nature and attunes daily life to the rhythms of the sea, the seasons, and the self.

Designed by acclaimed architect Koichi Takada, with interiors by M&L, an award-winning design studio known for its contemporary, nature-inspired approach, the project’s architecture balances privacy and openness while maximising daylight, natural ventilation, and uninterrupted sea views.

Fahid Beach Terraces is anchored by 'The Club House', an exclusive residents’ facility offering a state-of-the-art gym overlooking the sea, fitness studios, a spa with salt relaxation zones, cold plunge pools, private treatment suites, and elegant social spaces, including a cinema and a private dining room.

The community’s podium-level landscape has been carefully designed with lush gardens, shaded pavilions for yoga and meditation, three 25 metre infinity pools, and dedicated children’s play zones, creating a sanctuary for relaxation and active living. Along the waterfront promenade, the Sports Plaza introduces volleyball and paddle courts, open-air fitness areas, and wellness-focused cafés and boutiques that complement the island’s vibrant social fabric.

With direct access to the island’s key destinations, including the Fahid Event Plaza, Coral Drive, the island’s boutique retail boulevard, and King's College School Wimbledon within walking distance, Fahid Beach Terraces weaves together wellness, design, and nature, anchored in the belief that true wellbeing begins at home.

The 501-unit development comprises a diverse range of luxury residences, including one- to four-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and collection of six exclusive five-bedroom penthouses. All units are meticulously crafted to offer generous living spaces, natural light, and a strong connection to the outdoors.

Fahid Beach Terraces is designed to reflect the broader sustainability vision of Fahid Island – the world’s first Fitwel certified island – where design excellence, innovation, and Aldar’s commitment to purposeful development come together. The residential buildings are targeting Fitwel 2-star rating, Estidama 3 Pearl for buildings, and LEED Gold.

Fahid Beach Terraces is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale from 27 August 2025. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres on Yas Island and in Dubai or reach out via customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.