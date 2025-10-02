‘Yas Living’ is located on the northeast side of Yas Island overlooking the canal, and within minutes of the island’s top attractions including Yas Mall, Yas Central Park, Warner Bros. World™, Ferrari World™, and Yas Marina Circuit

Each building is designed with its own dedicated amenities - the first of its kind on Yas Island – ensuring residents enjoy an elevated living experience

The launch of Yas Living follows an overwhelmingly positive customer reaction to Manarat Living and Nouran Living on Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Aldar announced today the arrival of its urban ‘living collection’ to Yas Island with the launch of Yas Living, an apartment community overlooking the canal at the heart of one of the UAE’s most sought-after lifestyle destinations. With its youthful design aesthetic and dynamic amenities, Yas Living offers a distinctly attractive lifestyle choice for Yas island residents.

Yas Living is the latest development in Aldar’s popular urban collection and follows an overwhelmingly positive customer reaction to Manarat Living and Nouran Living on Saadiyat Island. Curated with the same design principles, Yas Living brings forward a bold urban environment with a walkable layout, elevating the emphasis on community-oriented experiences at an accessible price point.

The development comprises three buildings, offering over 678 contemporary apartments that range from studio to three-bedroom units, with buyers benefiting from a choice of light or dark interior themes. Residents will also enjoy picturesque views with many apartments featuring private balconies that either overlook the canal or the wider Yas Island destination.

The community is designed to maximise natural light and connect indoor and outdoor spaces seamlessly. Each building comes with its own exclusive facilities and amenities, including adult and kids’ pools, cinema room, zen garden, multi-function games room, kids’ play areas, and a fully equipped gym with a power room, all developed for relaxation, recreation, and social gatherings with panoramic island views.

Located minutes from Yas Central Park and Yas Mall, the development is also a short distance from Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and Yas Marina Circuit - host to the season ending Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Yas Living also benefits from the island’s connectivity to major highways and upcoming rail links, as well as its close proximity to Zayed International Airport, providing residents with excellent accessibility to key destinations across Abu Dhabi, UAE and the wider world.

Designed with sustainability and wellness in mind, Yas Living is targeting an Estidama 3 Pearl certification. The vibrant hub features landscaped outdoor areas, shaded walkways, active zones, and gathering spaces that encourage connection and active living.

Yas Living is open to buyers of all nationalities and will be available for sale from October 6. Interested buyers can visit Aldar’s Sales Centres on Yas Island and in Dubai or reach out via customermanagement@aldar.com or call 800-ALDAR (800-25327).

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 62 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 47 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com