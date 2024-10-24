Enhancements include the introduction of 37 new brands and a food hall with a drive-through option

The project reflects Aldar’s commitment to elevating shopping and leisure experiences across the UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Aldar Properties (“Aldar”) today announced the successful completion of the redevelopment of Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah. The project enhances the mall’s status as a central hub for retail and dining in the emirate and is part of Aldar’s AED 1 billion investment plan in key retail destinations.

Situated in the heart of Al Hamra Village, the extensive redevelopment involved a complete overhaul of the mall’s external and internal spaces, and the creation of an innovative Central Atrium that combines natural light with modern aesthetics. Designed for service-to-table restaurants and a versatile venue for hosting events and activations, the space adds a vibrant focal point to the mall.

Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar Investment, commented on the project’s completion, “We are excited to unveil the newly enhanced Al Hamra Mall, a reflection of Aldar’s dedication to creating vibrant, world-class destinations that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. As Ras Al Khaimah continues to grow as a key destination for hospitality, tourism, and residency, this reimagined retail offering reinforces our commitment to elevating community experiences and delivering long-term value across the emirate.”

Offering a diverse mix of local and international brands, Al Hamra Mall now boasts over 130 retail stores and eateries, 37 of which are new market entries. This includes Adidas, Liali Jewellery, Baby Care, Cara Jewellers, Watsons, Kiko Milano, Fit by Vogue Gym, and Cloud Spaces: a contemporary office and coworking space.

Another key highlight of the redevelopment is the expansion of the mall’s dining portfolio with the addition of 14 renowned eateries, including Five Guys, Home Bakery, Bakerist, and Allo Beirut, as well as the addition of a Food Hall. Offering a diverse range of dining experiences, the Food Hall, which features drive-through options for select outlets like SALT and Halla Shawarma, is poised to become a central draw for both residents and tourists.

Beyond its retail and dining offerings, Al Hamra Mall now features an array of entertainment options, including the newly opened Kidz Factory, a one-of-a-kind art and hobby edutainment centre, Funville, an immersive indoor play area for children, and an eight-screen Vox Cinema.

New amenities such as a VIP valet parking and drop-off service and an advanced wayfinding system have also been introduced to create a comfortable and inviting experience for visitors. In addition, shoppers at Al Hamra Mall can now also enjoy the exclusive benefits and experiences of Aldar’s unique loyalty programme, Darna Rewards.

Now offering a seamless blend of experiences that cater to the evolving needs of its visitors, the redevelopment reaffirms Al Hamra Mall as the go-to shopping destination in the Northern Emirates. It also underscores Aldar’s commitment to enhancing the operational efficiency of its retail assets by leveraging its superior active asset management capabilities to elevate the customer journey and ultimately enhance operational performance.

Al Hamra Mall is one of several premium Aldar assets in Ras Al Khaimah. In recent years, the company acquired the Rixos Bab Al Bahr and DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, with both undergoing refurbishment work as part of Aldar’s recently announced AED 1.5 billion investment to transform its hospitality portfolio across the UAE. Aldar also successfully launched its first residential development in Ras Al Khaimah in 2023, with the highly sought-after Nikki Beach Residences and Rosso Bay on Al Marjan Island currently under construction.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Obaid Alyammahi

Aldar Properties

Radwa El Taweel

Brunswick Group

ALDARCORP@brunswickgroup.com

About Aldar

Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East North Africa, and Europe.

The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment.

Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC.

Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

For more information on Aldar please visit www.aldar.com