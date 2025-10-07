Cairo: As part of its strategic vision to expand partnerships with leading institutions across key sectors, Alameda Healthcare Group, one of Egypt’s largest integrated healthcare providers, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Suez Canal Bank (SCB) to strengthen cooperation between the healthcare and financial sectors.

The agreement reflects Alameda’s ongoing commitment to delivering an integrated ecosystem that combines high-quality medical care with innovative financial solutions — ensuring broader access to exceptional healthcare services for a wider segment of society.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Eslam Edris, Chief Marketing Officer at Alameda Healthcare Group, and Ms. Nagham Kandil, Head of Retail Banking at Suez Canal Bank, in the presence of senior executives from both organizations, on the sidelines of Alameda’s First Medical Conference 2025.

Through this collaboration, both entities aim to leverage their collective expertise to develop comprehensive and value-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of patients and clients alike.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Neeraj Mishra, CEO of Alameda Healthcare Group, stated:

“This partnership underscores Alameda’s strategic vision to enhance the integration between the healthcare and financial sectors, ensuring that high-quality medical services are more accessible to all. Our collaboration with Suez Canal Bank represents a pivotal step toward creating a comprehensive ecosystem that delivers a more inclusive and human-centered healthcare experience, supported by innovative financial solutions that help elevate healthcare standards in Egypt.”

From his side, Mr. Akef El Maghraby, CEO and Managing Director of Suez Canal Bank, affirmed that building strategic alliances with key players in essential sectors such as healthcare represents a cornerstone in the Bank’s commitment to providing value that extends beyond traditional banking services. He emphasized that the partnership with Alameda Healthcare will offer clients a unique, integrated experience that brings together advanced financial products and exceptional healthcare services

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to delivering high-quality healthcare services to the community and leveraging global communications and advanced technologies to provide adequate medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four JCI-accredited facilities across Greater Cairo, including as-Salam International Hospital (ASSIH) at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohaddessin and Maadi, German Rehabilitation Center, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in the downtown Fifth settlement, Maadi & the 6th of October.

About Suez Canal Bank

Suez Canal Bank is an Egyptian joint stock company established as a commercial bank in 1978. The Bank’s issued and paid-up capital amounts to EGP 6.5 billion, distributed over 650 million shares, while its authorized capital stands at EGP 10 billion.

Suez Canal Bank provides a wide range of banking products, financial services, and tailored solutions to both corporate and individual clients through 54 branches in Egypt and a representative office in Libya, including one branch dedicated to Islamic banking services. SCB also operates an extensive network of ATMs across Egypt, in addition to a global network of correspondent banks.

Driven by a strategic vision for growth, Suez Canal Bank is expanding its retail banking services by introducing new products and packages designed to attract customers from all segments. The bank also focuses on payroll programs for corporate employees, and recently launched 4 new payroll programs tailored to different company types. It also continues to develop targeted programs for youth and women, offering a wide variety of financial and non-financial services, including savings products, loans, and new credit cards, supported by seasonal promotional campaigns during the summer and back-to-school periods.

As part of its expansion strategy, the bank continues to strengthen its geographical presence by increasing its branch network and expanding its ATMs, which currently stands at 123 machines covering all governorates, with a focus on residential and industrial areas. The bank also continues to advance its digital transformation strategy to enhance customer experience across its digital platforms and applications.

These efforts have positioned Suez Canal Bank among the fastest-growing listed banks in Egypt in retail banking during H1 2025, achieving a growth rate of 35.8% in individual loans and 33.4% in individual deposits as of June 2025.

