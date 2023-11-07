Cairo: Alameda Healthcare Group (Alameda), Egypt’s leading private healthcare service provider, announces today the launch of its Neuroscience Center of Excellence in collaboration with Medtronic, a leader in healthcare technology solutions. The initiative introduces the StealthStation S8 Surgical Navigation system, a cutting-edge technology that aims to revolutionize surgical practices and provide improved clinical outcomes.

The inauguration of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence took place on the 19th of October 2023, where various distinguished speakers at the event had the opportunity to discuss how the StealthStation S8 Surgical Navigation System is poised to play a pivotal role in the advancement of neurosurgery. This cutting-edge system provides surgeons with a comprehensive suite of advanced capabilities, including precision imaging, navigation, and an array of key surgical-powered tools. Its real-time tracking and advanced imaging enable neurosurgeons to navigate complex surgeries with improved accuracy, ultimately improving patient outcomes.

Commenting on the inauguration, Neeraj Mishra, Group CEO of Alameda Healthcare said, “The launch of the Neuroscience Center of Excellence stands testament to Alameda’s commitment to introducing best-in-class technology and raising the bar for healthcare excellence in Egypt and the region. Our strategic partnership will allow us to integrate Medtronic’s advanced technology into our new center of excellence, significantly improving surgical experiences and enhancing patient outcomes. This partnership represents a substantial step forward in setting new standards for healthcare excellence in Egypt and we look forward to the benefits it will bring to the patients Alameda continues to serve.”

The launch event featured a panel discussion led by Dr. Ramy Amin, a distinguished professor of neurosurgery at Cairo University, and was comprised of renowned medical consultants as well as leading neurosurgeons, and neurologists. Additionally, Professor Hossam Salah, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University, was present at the event as the guest of honor. The panel discussion delved into the key role the center would play in enhancing the quality of critical facets of neurosurgery, and applauded Alameda’s efforts at improving the standards of care available to patients through this innovative technology.

Alameda has made a series of investments this year to improve patient outcomes in the era of neuroscience including the introduction of Leica’s most advanced microscope. This year, the group has also seen As Salam International Hospital in Maadi and Dar Al Fouad Hospital acquire the JCI Stroke accreditation. The collaboration between Alameda and Medtronic stands to provide patients with state-of-the-art, precise, and patient-centric surgical care, aligning with Alameda’s mission to improve healthcare for all and further solidifies Alameda’s position as a pioneer in healthcare space.

-Ends-

About Alameda Healthcare Group

Alameda Healthcare Group is a leading healthcare provider in Egypt, dedicated to providing the community with healthcare services of the highest quality and leveraging global communications and leading technologies to deliver medical care to patients. Alameda has a bed capacity of 1,023 beds and 128 clinics through a strategically located network of four facilities across Greater Cairo, which includes as-salam International Hospital – ASSIH at Maadi. ASSIH New Cairo; Dar Al Fouad Nasr City, and Dar Al Fouad 6th of October City. In addition, the group operates Elixir, an outpatient endoscopy center in Mohandesin and Maadi, as well as Tabibi, a 24/7 primary healthcare clinic located in downtown, fifth settlement, Maadi & 6th of October.

For further information please contact:

info@alameda-hc.com