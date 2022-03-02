RIYADH: Domino’s, the largest pizza company in the world, and Alamar Foods (“Alamar”), a leading QSR operator and the exclusive master franchisee of Domino’s in the MENAP region (Middle East – North Africa – Pakistan) are proud to announce the extension of the Master Franchising Agreement (“MFA”).

The renewed partnership, which began in 1992, is effective from January 31st, 2022 and grants to Alamar the exclusive rights for an initial period of 15 years.

In the signing ceremony at Domino’s World Resource Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Domino’s and Alamar have also celebrated two important milestones achieved together:

30th years anniversary of the partnership with Domino’s

500th Domino’s stores in the MENAP Region

Ibrahim A Aljammaz, Chairman of Alamar Foods, said: “The partnership with Domino’s started 30 years ago, with the first store opened in Riyadh. The extension of the Master Franchise Agreement demonstrates the dedication and the commitment of Domino’s and Alamar to keep growing in Saudi Arabia and in the region, while delivering excellent customer service, innovative technology solutions, and developing a strong network of local and global partners, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.”

Richard Allison, Chief Executive Officer of Domino’s, said: Alamar has been a trusted partner for three decades, focused on delivering high levels of service, menu variety, and quality ingredients to customers throughout the region. We’re proud to celebrate their tremendous growth and outstanding success, which has been built by committed leadership and the hard work of thousands of team members.”

Filippo Sgattoni, Group Chief Executive Officer of Alamar Food, said: “We’re honored by our long-lasting partnership and the support received by Domino’s, which is one of the most recognizable brands in the region. Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in Alamar Foods’ journey. We have ambitious development plans for the future and will continue to expand our network further and strengthen our position in every neighborhood and the number one pizza brand of MENAP Region”.

Alamar Foods Group

Alamar Foods Company is a rapidly expanding and diversified food & beverage group with a strong position in the MENAP quick-service industry. The group is the master franchise operator for Domino’s in the MENAP region (Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan) and for Dunkin’ in Egypt and Morocco, with nearly 545 restaurants across 11 countries. Alamar is headquartered in Saudi Arabia.