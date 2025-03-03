Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Al Watania Poultry, a global leader in food production, has signed a strategic partnership with Halal Devco, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF). The agreement was announced during a special event held in Jeddah, attended by key figures from both the public and private sectors.

This step aims to expand Saudi poultry exports to new global markets, responding to the growing demand for high-quality Halal products. Aiming to strengthen collaboration, the agreement focuses on accelerating the adoption of sustainable and innovative practices in the Halal food industry, positioning Saudi Arabia as a key global hub for Halal products.

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Shaya, Acting CEO of Al Watania Poultry, emphasized the significance of the agreement: “Our partnership with Halal Devco represents a strategic milestone to strengthen our leading position in the poultry sector and unlock new growth opportunities. By prioritizing innovation and market needs, we remain committed to delivering high-quality Halal products that support national food security goals and enhance the Kingdom’s local and global competitiveness.”

Fahad bin Sulaiman Al-Nuhayt, CEO of Halal Devco, highlighted the broader impact of the partnership: “We are pleased to partner with Al Watania Poultry as part of our investment strategy to accelerate the growth of the Halal industry and empower the private sector. Through this collaboration, we will uphold the highest quality and safety standards in Halal food production, ensuring that Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of global Halal markets while advancing national food security in line with Saudi Vision 2030.”

This partnership reflects the shared commitment of Al Watania Poultry and Halal Devco to driving local economic growth, enhancing national food security, and reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leader in the global Halal food industry.

About Al Watania Poultry:

Al Watania Poultry Company was established in 1977 by its founder Sheikh Suleiman Al Rajhi. The company has developed over the past decades to become a prominent economic landmark on the local and regional levels. The project is referred to as one of the largest poultry and derivatives production projects in the world, and one of the shining signs of the Saudi economy with its unique equipment and capabilities, and advanced technology that is considered the latest of its kind in this field.

The company is one of the largest production companies in the world and contributes significantly to achieving food security and self-sufficiency for the Kingdom in poultry and its various products through its distinction in integration in all stages of poultry production (grandmothers, mothers, hatcheries, broilers, feed, slaughterhouses, chicken meat manufacturing).

The company's vision is to support food security by supplying local, Arab and international markets with the finest poultry products slaughtered according to Islamic law and using the latest technologies and systems that preserve the environment and achieve the highest safety standards with the highest levels of productivity and growth, thus keeping pace with plans to expand food security and increase local production aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030. For more information, visit https://alwatania.sa/en/home/