Dubai – Al Tayer Motors, the official Ford Trucks importer-distributor in the United Arab Emirates has won the prestigious Champions Award 2023 for its outstanding performance in Sales, After-Sales Services, and Marketing. It is the only company in the Middle East to receive this accolade for the sixth time.

The win comes even as Al Tayer Motors records a strong year for its commercial vehicles business in 2023 with a sales growth of 30 per cent over 2022.

“Winning the Champions Award from Ford Trucks for the sixth time is an extraordinary achievement. It demonstrates the consistency and commitment of the entire team providing exceptional services to our customers and promoting the brand across the UAE. As a major player in this growing region, we play a pivotal role in providing efficient and economical transportation solutions, ensuring seamless operations for major industries. We take pride in leading the way in this ever-evolving environment,” said Ashok Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Al Tayer Motors.

The UAE dealership delivered a solid performance in 2023 witnessing a strong demand for its Tractor Trucks, especially the 6x4 Tractor Head with new automated transmission. It reported growth of over 800 per cent in the Logistics and Aggregate Transport segments. The dealership also reported a 12 per cent increase in annual service throughput from its Dubai Investment Parks 3S (Sales, Service and Spare Parts) facility, which opened in 2023.

Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks Vice President, commented, "At Ford Trucks, we are committed to empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainable growth. Our longstanding partnership with Al Tayer Motors, now honored with the Champions Award for the sixth time, is a reflection of our shared dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. Together, we have consistently delivered superior products and services, addressing the evolving needs of the UAE market. We are proud to continue this successful journey, bringing innovative technologies and unparalleled support to our customers across the region."

Al Tayer Motors retails the full range of commercial vehicles in the UAE including the Construction series, Road series and Tractors.

-Ends-

About Al Tayer Motors

Al Tayer Motors was established in 1982 and represents major European, American and Asian automobile manufacturers Ford Trucks, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Ferrari, Foton, VinFast and Deepal across the UAE.

With a growing network of sales, service and parts centres across Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the dedicated team of more than 2,800 professionals is committed to taking customer satisfaction to higher levels.

In Abu Dhabi, Ford Trucks, Ford, Lincoln, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Ferrari, Foton, VinFast and Deepal, are represented by Al Tayer Motors through Premier Motors.

For more information, please visit: www.altayermotors.com

For further information: Sony Elias, Senior Public Relations Manager, Al Tayer Motors, Dubai, UAE.

Email:selias@altayer.com

Facebook.com/altayermotors; Instagram.com/altayermotors

About Ford Trucks

Ford Trucks is one of the largest international heavy truck manufacturers in the world. We produce a range of vehicles including tractors, construction trucks and distribution trucks weighing over 16 tons. Ford commercial vehicles’ proven track record of quality, durability and efficiency underpins Ford Trucks’ international product strategy. At Ford Trucks, we combine more than half a century of design and production experience with expertise in market-specific product development, to engineer the main components of our vehicles, including the all-new engines. We currently operate across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the CIS, and continue to grow our international network in 3 continents. Hundreds of thousands of trucks all around the world set out each and every day with the confidence that Ford provides.

For more information about Ford Trucks and its products worldwide, please visit www.fordtrucks.com.tr.