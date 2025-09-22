London: Al Tay Hills concluded its participation at the Dubai Property Show London with remarkable success, drawing strong attention from investors and industry leaders. The prestigious event, held at the London Hilton on Park Lane, highlighted the Sharjah-based community’s innovation, sustainability, and modern living vision.

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan officially inaugurated the Al Tay Hills pavilion, adding a touch of glamour and international recognition to the event. His presence drew considerable attention from attendees and further elevated the profile of the development during the property show.

The two-day property show attracted global investors and showcased top developers from the UAE. Al Tay Hills, developed by IFA Hotels & Resorts in collaboration with Kuwait Real Estate Company, received strong investor interest, thanks to its ambitious master plan of more than 1,100 villas and townhouses spread over six million square feet of landscaped green space.

The project was presented as a unique blend of contemporary architectural design and expansive green living. Its strategic location between Sharjah and Dubai further underscored the emirates’ growing appeal as destinations for sustainable and high-quality living.

Commenting on the successful participation, Jamal Al Shawish Chief Sales & Marketing, IFA at Al Tay Hills, said: “Our presence at the Dubai Property Show London marks an important step in taking Al Tay Hills to an international audience. The enthusiastic response we received reflects the global appetite for well-connected, sustainable communities in the UAE.”

Arbaaz Khan, an acclaimed Bollywood actor, director, and producer, is celebrated for his versatile contributions to the film industry, including his production of the blockbuster Dabangg series. His involvement in the property show brought star power and heightened attention to Al Tay Hills’ global presence.