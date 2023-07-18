Cairo – Contact Insurance Brokerage, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Group, and Mobilaty, a subsidiary of Al Safy Group for Import, Export, and Commercial Agencies, signed a partnership agreement, the first of its kind in the Egyptian market, to provide free insurance for the devices and phones of "Mobilaty" customers for a period of one year, including comprehensive coverage for external damages such as breaking, fire, and drowning.

Under the agreement, a free insurance policy will be activated for a full year for each buyer of phones and electronic devices from Mobilaty's 20 branches across Egypt, in addition to Mobilaty's online shopping platform, which provides a wide range of products, as smartphones, electronics, and accessories from the world's best-selling brands.

Contact Insurance Brokerage took the lead in handling all insurance matters for Mobilaty's customers, in addition to insuring the assets and properties of Al-Safi Group and its projects in the fields of distribution, trade, electronics, retail, food and beverage, telecommunications and logistics, oil and gas, and real estate development.

Khaled Fahmy, Executive director of Mobilaty, a subsidiary of Al Safy Group, revealed that this agreement and the unique services it provides to Mobilaty customers assures the company's keenness to provide the best solutions and services to its customers, in a way that supports sales to lead the market undisputedly, and this comes in line with the company's expansions and its intention to open two new branches to reach 22 branches by the end of 2023.

For her part, Nihal Break, Chairman and Managing Director of Contact Insurance Brokerage, expressed her happiness with this partnership, which she considers a successful opportunity for all parties, as she said: "The cooperation with Al-Safi Group came within the framework of Contact Insurance Brokerage's continuous plan to expand its business and services in the Egyptian market, and its keenness to deal with companies in all fields. The company seeks to help its customers obtain insurance coverage related to all topics and affairs of their lives, while Al Safi Group seeks to reaffirm its commitment to its customers and provide them with the best and unprecedented services."

For her part, Reem Safy, CEO of Al Safy Group, said that the cooperation with Contact Insurance Brokerage, one of the leading and distinguished companies in the insurance sector, reflects the group's keenness to provide the best services to its customers, especially after-sales services, where the exclusive provision of free insurance for Mobilaty's customer devices, to become the best choice in Egypt at all.

She stressed that the strength and confidence enjoyed by "Contact" will be reflected in the products and devices of "Mobilaty" to become the first in the Egyptian market, and "Al Safy Group” was also keen to benefit from the insurance services of "Contact" insurance on the assets and properties of Al Safy Group to ensure sustainable growth and expansion with confidence and safety for the various projects of Al Safy Group.

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Group, said: " This partnership reflects the distinguished services provided by the group to its customers, since our first day in the Egyptian market, we have been committed to an ambitious strategy whose first goal is our customers, and this strategy is reflected in our unique products, as well as on the expansions that we target to be the closest to our customers, which enabled us to build a huge customer base that benefits from our services and products through our various sales channels, and most importantly give them reassurance. And tranquility, especially knowing that there is a protection and safety net for their products free of charge for a year."

-Ends-

About Al Safy Group

Established in 2020, Mobilaty, a subsidiary of Al Safy Group, is a leading multi-brand chain of stores through 20 outlets across the country, in addition to its online platform that offers a wide range of home appliances, mobile phones, laptops, games, accessories, IoT equipment, and smart home technologies to meet all the technological needs of all customers.

Al Safy Group was founded in 1985 with a national vision to become an industrial leader in managing diversified investment portfolios in Egypt. The group has achieved a widespread scope of comprehensive coverage of its customers in more than 5 countries including Egypt, China, the United Arab Emirates, the USA, Sudan, and South Korea. Al-Safi Group has established itself in many diverse sectors over the past years and has sought to achieve attractive investment opportunities and strategic participation to take responsibility today for our customers, partners, and the entire Egyptian society with a national vision that cherishes the love of the homeland and seeks to contribute to social, economic and environmental prosperity as a major contributor to the revitalization and prosperity of the Egyptian economy.

About Contact Financial

Contact Financial Holding SAE (CNFN.CA) is Egypt's largest non-bank financial services provider, changing how people and businesses access finance and insurance. Operating since 2001, Contact adopts innovative approaches in extending its services, offering quality services with simple procedures, and reaching a wide client base through its various subsidiaries, affiliates, and partners. Contact’s financing division offers market-leading services including consumer financing for new and used passenger and commercial vehicles and an array of consumer durables through Contact Credit, home finishing through Contact Mortgages, as well as commercial finance through Contact Leasing and Contact Factoring. Contact operates in insurance through Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life Insurance. Contact also offers an array of corporate financing services including securitization, structured debt, and debt investment management. Contact Financial Holding SAE is authorized and regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).