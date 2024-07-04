Dubai, UAE – Al Rostamani Travels is delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership with BluSmart, UAE’s first 100% electric full-stack premium limousine service to launch eco-friendly travel solutions in the region.

Driven by Al Rostamani Group’s values of Commitment, Care, and Vision, this unique collaboration sets a new standard for sustainable travel. BluSmart's chauffeur driven luxury service with Audi e-tron fleet delivers a premium experience while significantly reducing CO2 emissions, contributing to a cleaner environment.

This partnership will offer sustainable travel services, including airport transfers, city tours, and intracity travel, supporting the UAE's Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to decrease fossil fuel reliance and enhance energy security. BluSmart's premium fleet service will help Al Rostamani Travels achieve its environmental goals, showcasing its commitment and dedication to sustainability and reducing carbon emissions in the travel industry.

Bimal Jain, General Manager of Al Rostamani Travels, commented, "Being the first travel company in the UAE and the region to partner with BluSmart is a significant step towards our goal of providing sustainable travel solutions. We are excited to offer our clients an eco-friendly alternative that aligns with our commitment to environmental stewardship.” “As the benefits of electric vehicles become more widely recognized, this partnership sets a new benchmark for sustainable travel combined with premium services in the region" he added.

Sreejith Hrishikesh, VP – Business and Country Head - UAE, BluSmart added, "This partnership with Al Rostamani Travels is the first of many such travel collaborations in the region. We provide our riders convenient, reliable, and environmentally conscious transportation options, while also contributing to the UAE's vision of building smart, sustainable cities.”

Al Rostamani Travels and BluSmart are leading the charge in promoting green mobility, supporting the UAE's vision.

For more information about sustainable travel options, please visit Al Rostamani Travels website and BluSmart website .

About Al Rostamani Travels

A leading travel service provider in the UAE with a rich history dating back to 1979. Initially established as a partnership between Thomas Cook and the Al Rostamani Group, ART has grown into a market leader over the past 44 years. ART’s comprehensive travel-related services are split into three divisions -- Corporate, Leisure and Destination Management, offering its esteemed clientele bespoke travel experiences infused with quality, luxury, and the thrill of discovery.

About BluSmart

BluSmart is India and South Asia’s largest born-electric, full-stack and vertically integrated EV Ride Hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network. Founded in 2019, it is building an integrated energy, infrastructure, mobility & technology business to “Decarbonise Mobility at Scale”. BluSmart is operational in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru and made its first international foray with the launch in Dubai in June 2024 as a premium all-electric limousine service

Learn more about BluSmart on www.blu-smart.com / For latest updates check out https://blu-smart.com/en-IN/newsroom