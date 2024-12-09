Dubai: Al Rostamani Communications (ARC), member of Al Rostamani Group, is honoured to receive recognition from Dubai Police as one of its top technology suppliers, recognized for its industry leadership. This award highlights ARC’s longstanding partnership with Dubai Police and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions.

Dubai Police’s Supplier Relations Center (SRC) established this award to acknowledge suppliers who excel in supporting its strategic initiatives. The award celebrates technology providers that demonstrate exceptional service, innovation, and impact across Dubai Police’s operations. As a recipient of the award, ARC has distinguished itself as a valuable partner in Dubai Police’s efforts to enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness through advanced technology.

“We are delighted to be the recipient of this award from Dubai Police, which affirms our team’s commitment to delivering world-class technology solutions. Our work is a testament to our dedication to meeting the highest standards in security and efficiency that drive operational excellence. We are grateful to Dubai Police for this acknowledgment and look forward to further strengthening our partnership,” said Youssef Fawaz, General Manager- Al Rostamani Communications.

Since its establishment in 2002, ARC has grown steadily to become one of the UAE's prominent systems integrators. ARC’s comprehensive portfolio includes sustainable data centres, IT infrastructure, unified and enterprise communications, ICT automation, cloud computing, networking systems, IT security, applications, and telecommunication infrastructure.

Serving a diverse range of sectors—including telecom, government, oil and gas, utilities, finance, education, hospitality, healthcare, transportation, retail, trading, real estate, and construction—ARC continues to provide customized, end-to-end technology solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each industry.

