Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Al Nakhla Investment, a leading real estate investment firm in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce signing an agreement with Marriott International to open a Residence Inn by Marriott in Riyadh. This development marks a significant milestone in Al Nakhla Investment’s ongoing efforts to diversify and expand its regional hospitality portfolio.

The new Residence Inn by Marriott Riyadh will be strategically located in one of the city’s most vibrant and rapidly developing areas, offering long-term travelers and business professionals an exceptional blend of comfort, convenience, and modern amenities. The property will feature a selection of spacious suites and units designed to cater to guests seeking short or long stays, with fully equipped kitchens, separate living and sleeping areas, and state-of-the-art facilities.

Strategic Collaboration for Growth

This agreement is part of a broader strategic collaboration between Al Nakhla Investment and Marriott International to bring world-class hospitality experiences to the Kingdom. The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to boost tourism, attract international investment, and develop the Kingdom’s hospitality sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Momen Dowji, Business Development Manager of Al Nakhla Investment, said, “We are thrilled to work with Marriott International to bring the Residence Inn by Marriott brand to Riyadh. This agreement aligns with our strategy to expand our footprint in the hospitality sector and contribute to the growth of Saudi Arabia’s tourism and business travel markets. We believe that the Residence Inn will offer a unique value proposition to both business and leisure travelers seeking high-quality, longer-stay accommodation in the heart of Riyadh.”

Enhancing Riyadh’s Hospitality Landscape

Introducing Residence Inn by Marriott in Riyadh will add to the city’s growing array of hospitality options, catering to a diverse range of travelers. With its focus on long-term stays, Residence Inn by Marriott is poised to meet the needs of professionals, expatriates, and families looking for a home-like environment combined with the benefits of a full-service hotel.

“We continue to see a strong demand for longer stay accommodation in Riyadh and we are excited to work with Al Nakhla Investment to open Residence Inn by Marriott Riyadh ,” said Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President, Development – Middle East at Marriott International. “Whether for leisure or business, Residence Inn provides travellers the comforts of home while on the road. This property will be a great addition to our Residence Inn portfolio in the Kingdom which continues to be an important growth for the brand,”

Looking Ahead

Residence Inn by Marriott Riyadh is anticipated to open late 2026. The project is expected to create numerous job opportunities and contribute to the local economy, further solidifying Riyadh’s position as a leading destination for both business and leisure travelers.