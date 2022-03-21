Kuwait: At the Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa Conference held recently in Dubai, Maseelah Trading Co., a member of Al Mulla Group and the sole authorized distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Kuwait since 1972, has won the “Highest Customer Experience” Award for Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa (MMMEA). Mr. Hisham Fakih Director of Al Mulla Automotive Group, and General Manager-Service at Al Mulla Motors Mr. Salim Kareem, proudly received the prestigious award in recognition of the company’s continuous excellence and professionalism in offering the best customer experience and after sales service year after year.

For the fourth consecutive year in a row, Maseelah Trading Co. continues to claim first place in the customer experience category with 90% in the Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) and 72% in the Net Promoter Score (NPS). This achievement attests to the company’s dedication to providing the highest levels of customer services, ensuring that its customers have an excellent experience at the Mitsubishi showrooms, service centers, and parts stores.

Commenting on this regional recognition of excellence, Managing Director of Al Mulla Automotive Group Mr. Imad Flayhan, said: “We are very proud of this prestigious accolade by Mitsubishi Motor Co. Middle East and Africa surpassing all other regional distributors in customer service standards. This award is a true reflection of the entire team’s continuous efforts and unparalleled dedication to providing the best levels of customer service at the highest industry standards to represent the Mitsubishi brand and its global reputation. At Al Mulla Group, excellence is the only way we know how to conduct our operations.”

Always focusing on customers, Al Mulla Motors offers Mitsubishi car owners the best value and services in Kuwait. For more information, please visit our website: www.almullamotors.com or follow us on our social media pages on Facebook @mitsubishimotorskuwait, Instagram @mitsubishimotorskuwait, and Twitter @mitsubishikw.