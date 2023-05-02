Al Meswak Dental Clinics Company, owned by Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) and Jadwa Investments Company, are expanding their presence from Saudi Arabia into the Eastern region of Abu Dhabi emirate in the UAE

Dubai: The Saudi Arabia-based Al Meswak Dental Clinics Company (Al Meswak) has acquired two dental centres in Abu Dhabi emirate, as part of its growth strategy to expand its presence across the GCC.

Al Meswak, owned by UAE-based Gulf Islamic Investments (GII) and Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investments Company (Jadwa), is the largest chain of dental and dermatology clinics in the Kingdom, with more than 90 facilities spread across more than 37 Saudi cities. The Al-Anees and Al-Barazi dental centres acquired by Al Meswak are amongst the most prominent dental service providers in the Al-Ain region of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

GII, a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company with over US$3 billion of assets under management, has supported Al Meswak’s expansion into the UAE. GII took a majority share in the Al Meswak Medical Group in May 2022 to co-partner the Saudi Jadwa Investment management and advisory firm. A leading Emirati banking group has provided a substantial financial acquisition facility to assist Al Meswak’s regional expansion.

Abdullah Al Keraidis, CEO of Al Meswak, heads a team of over 3000 employees, including more than 760 doctors, and featured recently in Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Healthcare Leaders 2023. He suggested that “This expansion makes good business sense for our patients and operating model. Our network extends across all major Saudi Arabian cities, and as inter-GCC travel and trade expands significantly, our patients know that they will receive first-class dental care wherever they travel in the Kingdom and Abu Dhabi emirate. We are also grateful to GII and Jadwa, who were quick to understand Al Meswak’s regional operating potential”.

Mohammed Al Hassan, Chairman of the Al Meswak Board of Directors, GII’s co-Founder and co-CEO, commented, “This investment extends Al Meswak’s best in class services and expertise across GCC borders from the Kingdom into Abu Dhabi emirate. GII is proud to be the catalyst and active participant for this cooperative venture with Al Meswak”.

-Ends-

About Gulf Islamic Investments

Gulf Islamic Investments Group (GII) is a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company. With over $3 billion of assets under management, GII seeks to achieve superior, sustainable returns and long-term value for its investors and shareholders by investing in curated growth and income opportunities whilst providing unparalleled financial consulting.

GII believes in ‘innovation with a purpose’ and works to build the sustainability of the ecosystem in which it operates. Under the leadership of a committed management team, supported by prominent shareholders from the Arabian Gulf region, GII deploys private capital across diverse asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and venture capital. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia.

GII is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt and London. Its parent company, Gulf Islamic Investments LLC, UAE is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). www.gii.ae

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13460336/admin/

Instagram: gii.uae

Media Contacts

Stephen Harrison

Head of Corporate Communications

Gulf Islamic Investments

communications@gii.ae