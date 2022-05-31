DOHA, QATAR: To meet the daily needs of people at the sea and the surrounding beaches as the summer season gradually sets in, Al Meera has announced the reopening of the floating market near Safliya island.

The floating supermarket, which was first launched in 2021, offers the essential products needed at the sea. The floating market provides easy access and convenience for those using private boats, yachts, ferries, and taking part in water sports along the coast. They will get the chance to purchase food and non-food products, ranging from ice-cream, snacks, beverages, rice, chicken, ice, ready-to-eat items to charcoal, first-aid products and sea essentials such as goggles, inflatables and much more.

The store is often present on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 8pm, and from 1pm to 8pm on other days. The presence of the boat is always subject to good weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the employees onboard the store at all times, all staff assigned to the Al Meera floating market have completed a ‘Sea Survival’ training course by the Qatar Safety Training Centre at Enertech Qatar.

Commenting on the relaunch of the floating market, Al Meera stated, “Following the overwhelming popularity and positive feedback about the services of the floating marketing in the past year and the growing customers' request, we are extremely excited to announce the reopening of our first-of-its-kind floating market which had served a significant number of our customers since its launch. We want to ensure that our loyal customers have easy access to their basic needs wherever they may be – whether on land or at the sea. As the trusted national retailer, Al Meera is committed to introducing innovative ideas and special ways of serving its growing customer base. The floating market is stocked with over 1,000 products, selected specifically to serve this niche market. We are always keen on getting our customers' feedback via our different online and offline platforms to ensure that everything they need is available! We look forward to serving even more customers on board.”

With over 60 branches across Qatar, Al Meera continually sets eyes on strategic expansion plans to maintain its position as the leading national retailer with an outlet in every Qatar's neighborhood.

-Ends-